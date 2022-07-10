The 2022 Eagan High School Community Theater presents "Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical" that will surely entertain families this summer.

The lively, funny and colorful musical production takes stage at 7 p.m. July 15, July 20-22 and July 27-29 and at 4 p.m. on July 16, 23, 24 and 30.

Purchase tickets at ehs.district196.org.

Check back this week for a preview article highlighting the musical. 

Tags

Load comments