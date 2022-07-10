featured Spongebob Musical enlivens summer from cast of Eagan High Community Theater By Kara Hildreth Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 Eagan High School Community Theater presents "Nickelodeon The Spongebob Musical" that will surely entertain families this summer.The lively, funny and colorful musical production takes stage at 7 p.m. July 15, July 20-22 and July 27-29 and at 4 p.m. on July 16, 23, 24 and 30.Purchase tickets at ehs.district196.org.Check back this week for a preview article highlighting the musical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spongebob The Musical Eagan Community Theater Eagan High School Community Theater Musical Eagan High School Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville Pan-O-Prog Schedule of Events Fireworks are just the start of Pan-O-Prog in Lakeville 2022 Eagan Funfest Parade not dampened by rain Eagan FunFest celebrates Fourth of July Canton Restaurant was Burnsville landmark E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 8, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 8, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 8, 2022 0
