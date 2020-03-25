Churches livestream services during pandemic
Last weekend, churches around the metro proved they’re more than just a building.
Places of worship canceled in-person religious service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, households ditched their Sunday best for pajamas as they observed religious services streaming into their living room.
A few places of worship have served up virtual options for several years.
River Valley Church, with locations both in Eagan and Apple Valley, was particularly well set up to go online.
With nine locations throughout the metro, River Valley Church has livestreamed its message for years. Now the whole experience is pre-recorded.
“We were prepared, but really, no one has been in a situation like this where you can’t even meet at all,” said Darren Lee, River Valley Church communications director. “We’re at a pivotal place in our digital strategy. It was all new to us.”
With the state imposing a limit of gatherings to 10 people, they had to record in shifts.
But it’s all worth it.
While weekly services have been available via radio and television for decades, there’s something comforting about seeing a familiar face and keeping routines as normal as possible.
After one week of online service, Crossroads Eagan campus pastor the Rev. Chad Melton said: “we had more people tune into our YouTube service than our average weekly attendance.”
It’s a time when many people are looking for answers.
“I think it will draw people in closer to Him who may have never gave it a thought,” Melton said. “We’re all in this together. A lot of churches have been in contact with each other, helping out with technology. We just want to be a place for people to meet and get to know Jesus.”
Small group attendance has stayed strong as well. Instead of meeting in person, everyone logged in, Melton said. Attendance was the same as the week before.
The Church of St. Joseph in Rosemount featured a live broadcast of a private mass last weekend and made it available on demand.
It was all new for the Catholic church, one of the oldest in the county.
“We’re all still in transition,” St. Joseph Parish Director Randy Haney said. “Routines have changed, but we have to pull together.”
St. Joseph had the technology to broadcast services, but it wasn’t fully implemented.
“We had to get the people with the skill set together and find some volunteers with the knowledge to do it,” Haney said. “We figured it was a few years out. We had it fast-tracked.”
St. Joseph also has a school with Mass scheduled every Thursday.
“We will broadcast that Mass too to help students stay in the routine,” Haney said. “I think that will help provide some type of normalcy and control.”
But some things will change.
For now, if St. Joseph’s is asked to conduct a funeral, they’ll do so under the state guidelines perhaps with only 10 people.
“Perhaps the celebration of life will happen after this whole thing settles down,” Haney said.
It’s a whole new territory for many traditions.
For Catholics, the presence and reception of the Eucharist is paramount.
“Not having that physical presence with them, it’s going to be hard,” Haney said. “We’ll have a prayer, a spiritual communion.”
Adoration is now available online.
“Is it the same as being there? No,” Haney said. “But it’s temporary to get through this rather challenging time.”
For many people, the church is their family and missing a service is unfathomable.
To connect with fellow members, River Valley Church uses applications that allow for ongoing chat and prayer requests in real time during a service.
“We’ve created places where people can connect,” Lee said. “We felt like the gathering was critical. It’s part of being in a church. It’s not just about consuming content. It’s about connecting.”
Staying close while being at least 6 feet apart is critical.
Churches are combing through phone directories calling all members to see if they’re OK or if they need anything.
“It’s important,” Lee said. “People need connection. Isolation can be like a jail sentence. Isolation is going to be a real issue we’re going to have to deal with in the next few weeks and it’s not going to be solved just by going digitally.”
For St. Joseph, calling is about “just letting them know someone cares,” Haney said. “We get a number of calls for us too. Sometimes it’s someone who just wants to talk to somebody or for a prayer request. Some people are looking for help. They lost their job. Some people are calling to say they can’t give anymore. It’s OK. We’ll get through this.”
Change is hard. Anxiety is high.
“There may be no returning to the way it used to be,” Haney said. “It comes with some anxiety, but that’s what comes with change. ... We’re so resilient as people. I have a lot of faith in the goodness of people. If we do the right things, we’ll be OK.”
The situation evolves almost hourly.
With Easter looming, services could look drastically different. If Minnesota is ordered to “shelter in place,” the sermons could be shot selfie-style on a cellphone.
“Steven Colbert did his monologue for the ‘Late Show’ on his patio,” Melton said. “It changes every day. If we can’t be in the building together to record service, that’s what we’ll see I suppose.”
Or, people may be able change into their Easter Sunday best in a few weeks and head back to their building of worship.
“Either way, we’ll be here for them,” Melton said.
