More items being diverted from the trash
Sometimes change in a community can start with one person.
One Southview Elementary parent has been a recent example.
Starting this school year, Southview students in Apple Valley have been sorting their lunchtime waste into recycling and compost to divert most of it from the regular trash. The effort was spearheaded by Ann Chamberlain, a mom of three, who lives in Burnsville near the border with Apple Valley.
Chamberlain has been a volunteering at Southview for about nine years. Her older twin children are in eighth grade and her youngest is a fifth-grader. She said she’s passionate about recycling and was disappointed the school wasn’t doing more to recycle at lunchtime. Prior to this year, milk cartons were the only lunch waste that was recycled by the school.
“I felt like the school should really be doing a better job at this – teaching kids how recycle and what we can do to take care of the earth,” she said.
She started by making some calls to different places and people in 2018 to find out how things could be changed at school. Eventually, through her involvement with the Southview PTO, the organization funded two new recycling bins to be used for sorting and she began working with the school’s custodians to make the changes. She also connected with Dakota County to get free signage and other materials about recycling and composting at the school, Chamberlain said.
Signs near the bins were made for the students with music stands to help with sorting. The signs provided by the county have pictures of what items should be placed in the bins, but Chamberlain said she enhanced them with food packages that are used specifically at the school to give students a better visual aid.
School staff also made some changes for meal times which complement Chamberlain’s efforts. She said Pattie Barahona, food service manager at Southview and Valley Middle School, switched from using foam trays to compostable trays and silverware for breakfast and lunches. That switch has also been made at Valley Middle.
“She’s making some great changes,” Chamberlain said.
There is a slight cost trade-off to use the compostable meal materials.
Barahona said Southview and Valley Middle would need a kitchen remodel to make it practical to use hard trays because access to the dishwasher is limited. Southview serves about 180 at breakfast and 500 at lunch. The compostable materials cost about 3 cents more each. Chamberlain estimates this is about $20.40 more per day to have those items.
Now, when Southview students go through a line, they first dump out their liquids, then put recyclable items into a second bin. The third is for trash and the fourth bin holds organics. At the very end of the line, students are asked to neatly stack their compostable trays. Chamberlain said it took time for the students to adjust to the new system, but they are coming along.
“They’re doing pretty well,” she said.
Building chief Will Shoop said he didn’t know the exact weight of the recycling and organics going out, but the recycling is about 24 cubic yards per week and the organics comes out to 64 gallons per day. Chamberlain said she estimates about one bin of trash and five to six bins of recycling and compost are going out a day.
The changes have been a wonderful gift for the school, Principal Christine Evans said.
“Students are learning at a very young age how their actions can make an impact on the environment. They are learning that a few simple steps makes a big difference,” she said.
Barahona noted other District 196 schools such as the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley and Oak Ridge Elementary in Eagan have also implemented recycling measures at meal times.
“At Valley, we have started using pumps for ketchup, ranch and barbecue sauce,” she said. “We hope to start using these at (Southview) soon,” she said.
