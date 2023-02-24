South of the River Band performs March 19 at Easter Lutheran Church Feb 24, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South of the River Community Band will present a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Easter Lutheran Church by the Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.The concert will be led by co-directors Erin Winchell and Henry Rieffel and is open to the public.The South of the River Community Band works in a collaborative effort with Independent School District 196 Community Education.The Band rehearses most Sundays (September through June) from 4:30-6 p.m. at Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan.More information and a full concert schedule is at southoftheriverband.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Easter Lutheran Church Erin Winchell Henry Rieffel South Of The River Band Independent School District 196 Community Education Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan resident petitions city to improve intersection public safety Farmington Planning approves downtown Ebert apartments Calls, messages are fraudulent, Burnsville police say Lakeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove JV meet opens swimming championship season E-editions Dakota County Tribune 6 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 6 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 6 hrs ago 0
