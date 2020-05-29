apple valley walmart

The Walmart store in Apple Valley is at 7835 150th St. W.

 Photo by Amy Mihelich

Some south metro area Walmart stores are closed on May 29 after looting and rioting at other businesses in recent days in Minneapolis and St. Paul. 

The Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan Walmart stores posted to their Facebook pages May 29 that they had decided to close. 

"Due to the recent events in Minneapolis, the store will be closed until further notice to protect the safety of our customers and associates. Serving the community remains a priority for us and we’ll reopen as soon as possible in order to do so," all of their posts said.

Other area stores have also closed in response to the unrest. 

Target closed over 20 stores, including its Burnsville and its two Apple Valley stores, "until further notice." 

