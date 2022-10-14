Eastview High School special education teacher honored for inclusion efforts
Eastview High School has been connected with Best Buddies for more than a decade and Sonya Roe has been there to see its growth in the school community.
Roe has been a special education teacher for 29 years, with 20 of those years being at the District 196 high school in Apple Valley. She’s also one adviser for the school’s Best Buddies chapter.
Now she’s being recognized among “the community’s most active leaders of inclusion,” according to the Best Buddies website.
Roe is one of 10 people in Minnesota who have been selected as a Best Buddies Champion of the Year finalist.
“It’s an honor. I’m very humbled to be to be nominated,” she said, adding she’s appreciative of all the support she’s getting from local families.
Best Buddies Champion of the Year is a competitive fundraising campaign where the champions commit to raising awareness and money for the organization during an eight to 12 week campaign, according to the nonprofit’s website.
“It recognizes the change-makers in the community in the work they’re doing to advance the mission, or to advance inclusion for individuals with IDD or intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Kai Walsh, Best Buddies in Minnesota deputy director of programs and operations, said. “So, basically, we’re choosing people, who are people with or without disabilities, who are passionate about inclusion, and are advocates for the disability community.”
Walsh said this year’s campaigned kicked off Sept. 14 and will end at the Best Buddies Champion of the Year Gala on Nov. 11 at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis. The doors open at 6 p.m. The winner of the campaign will be announced that evening.
Those who want to make a donation to Roe’s campaign can visit https://bit.ly/3yubq63.
Fostering inclusion
Best Buddies is a nonprofit that seeks to foster friendships between people with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Best Buddies in Minnesota offers one-to-one friendship and leadership development programs, according to its website.
Best Buddies International, headquartered in Miami, Florida, was founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver. Today, the organization has programming in all 50 states and more than 50 countries.
Eastview’s Best Buddies chapter was one of the first founded in Minnesota, opening Jan. 1, 2005. Armstrong High School in the Robbinsdale School District opened its chapter a few months earlier during the same school year, on July 1, 2004.
Minnesota has had paid Best Buddies staff since 2020 and the organization has seen exponential growth in the state the last few years with new chapters forming. Prior to 2020, the state had fewer than 10 chapters
As of Oct. 7, there are 24 school chapters, Walsh said.
Roe’s campaign
Walsh said each Best Buddies Champion has a mission partner.
“They’re really working as a team to fundraise to keep the mission front and center that we’re building inclusion and focusing on friendships between people with and without disabilities,” they said.
Roe’s mission partner is one of her former students, Shannon Skipper, 22, an Apple Valley resident and 2018 Eastview graduate. Shannon’s parents, Doug and Kathy Skipper, said their daughter’s relationship with Roe over the years has gone beyond a teacher and student. They consider Roe and her family as part of their own family.
“She’s impacted a lot of lives ... not just the kids in her classes; a lot of lives in a very positive way,” Doug said of Roe.
Roe said Shannon is like a fourth child to her and was a natural choice for a mission partner. She added that Shannon is a “delightful” person who is a good fit for the role.
“She seems to like being in front of everybody; just kind of helps take the spotlight off me,” she said.
Shannon was in Best Buddies while she was in high school and has continued to stay involved with it. Doug said they’re happy that Shannon was part of it and has continued to be invited back for events. Her participation in the chapter helped expand her social and verbal skills. Kathy added Shannon also learned the importance of taking turns and being patient.
“I think she really learned a maturity in Best Buddies because it wasn’t all about her,” Kathy said.
Since the campaign started, one of the ways Shannon has helped raise funds was by selling pizza and cookies with other current and former Best Buddies chapter members at Eastview’s homecoming football game, Doug said.
“We think it’s awesome that she still has that connection,” he said.
They have also been reaching out to friends and family and sharing posts on social media. They have been selling doughnuts at Eastview, Roe said.
Roe said being part of Best Buddies has helped her dreams become a reality. She’s seen her own children be involved in the program and friendships between other students continue beyond school.
“It’s crazy to think that I’m being honored for doing this,” she said. “I feel lucky to be able to watch what happens and see these relationships formed.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.