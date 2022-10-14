aveg roe best buddies web.jpg

From left, Sonya Roe, a special education teacher at Eastview High School, and Apple Valley resident Shannon Skipper are raising money and awareness for Best Buddies during the Best Buddies Champion of the Year campaign. Roe is one of 10 champion finalists participating in the campaign and Skipper, a former student of Roe’s, is her mission partner.

Eastview High School special education teacher honored for inclusion efforts

Eastview High School has been connected with Best Buddies for more than a decade and Sonya Roe has been there to see its growth in the school community.

