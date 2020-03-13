Former Marine seeking Republican endorsement
Joshua Solano says his political interest was solidified early in his life after he saw his grandfather’s active participation in a local party politics and his work for a campaign.
Fast forward to 2020 and the 24-year-old state House legislative assistant and Apple Valley resident has made his aspirations of running for office a reality.
He is seeking the Republican endorsement to run against Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, for the House District 57A seat in November.
“I’m just really excited to be able to take my experience, to take my knowledge and to apply that to greater public service,” he said.
Solano was born in Burnsville and raised in Eagan. He called his childhood tough, saying his father was deported to El Salvador when he was 10 years old. His mother, who worked two jobs to keep a roof over their heads, raised him and his two sisters alone. He watched one of his sister’s struggle with lupus and other medical issues. He was in the closet as a gay male in high school, he added.
He attended the School of Environmental Studies and graduated from Eagan High School in 2013. While attending SES, he took a class that allowed him to job shadow a senator and learn about how politics worked at the capitol, he said.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school and was attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron One in Quantico, Virginia. The squadron’s mission is the safety, security and transportation of the president. Solano served under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
“I was assigned to the aviation supply department. I started off in the warehouse and I quickly rose to be the chief of personnel administration,” he said. “I was the youngest division chief in the entire squadron. I was in charge of personnel administration. We were directly supporting the president.”
Solano said being able to work in a non-partisan military position under two administrations and supporting their operations was an incredible experience as a 20-year-old.
“I learned a lot. I was in charge of the entire budget. I was in charge of an entire division, ultimately the entire department,” he said.
Solano served in the Marines from 2014 to 2018. He returned to Minnesota in 2018 to interview for a legislative assistant job in the House and was hired. He’s worked directly for four lawmakers who have held positions ranging from committee chair to assistant minority leader, according to his campaign website.
The legislative assistant position has allowed Solano to learn the ins and outs of state government finances and operations along with different issues constituents and interest groups advocate for, he said.
“I feel like working at the Legislature has showed me the process from the top down,” he said.
The idea of running for the state House has been on Solano’s mind for a while and was initially turned off when he saw what candidates go through with campaigning, then getting elected and having to go through the process every other year. He began seriously considering it around December.
“This past winter I just kind of saw that the options that I had with my choices in the election. I said that I don’t think that I’m truly represented, that I can sit here and say I want to choose this person or this person,” he said.
He announced his intent to run to his local party in December, but filed to run Feb. 3.
His main campaign issue is education finance. Teachers and new programs should be invested in because not every student has the same path. He saw this from his own experience as a student in District 196, which was blessed to have many resources, he said.
“I feel like there can be so many different programs at the public school level, from vocational training to specialized training,” he said. “If someone decided they didn’t want to go to college, set them up for a trade or military options.”
Solano said he’s also interested looking at government operations and state government finance. He wants to make sure programs proven to be successful continue to be supported and reevaluating less successful ones, along with ensuring that state government runs efficiently. Mental health for veterans is another important topic to him.
Solano said his background gives him a unique perspective and different option for voters. He believes he’s the best person for the job because he can connect with many people.
“I’m a young candidate, but I feel like I’ve lived three lives,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.