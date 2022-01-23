Winter adventure awaits at
Dakota County Regional Parks
Explore winter recreation in the regional Dakota County Parks that offer a winter wonderland of adventure like kick sledding, snow shoeing, cross country skiing and even old-fashioned sledding.
Bundle up the youngsters and air out the family for a day of exploration. Two free regional parks that offer exceptional winter activities are Whitetail Woods Regional Park, located off Highway 3 halfway between Rosemount and Farmington, and the legendary Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.
Katie Pata, operations supervisor with Dakota County Parks, reminds park users that the regional county parks are free to use year around, and do not require a park pass, admission sticker or parking pass. Park visitors can buy Dakota County Parks ski passes and these funds offset the costs to keep up the park trails, Pata said.
"You can enjoy the beautiful places for free," Pata said.
"Each park is a little different but both parks have a sledding hill, and the bigger hill called "The Big Kid Hill" is at Whitetail Woods Regional Park," said Pata.
Both regional parks are well lit up until 10 p.m. every night to allow outdoors enthusiasts and families to enjoy the parks after dark and into the evening in the long winter months. Check out the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center that is open until 5 p.m.
Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan offers a smaller sledding hill that suits small children. "It is the sweet spot for a sledding hill," Pata said.
"Both parks are ski parks and you can rent equipment like snow shoes, kick sleds and cross country skis," Pata said.
The Eagan park rents winter outdoor gear in all sizes for the whole family at affordable price points for friends and families to gather, have fun and make Minnesota winter memories.
"We provide affordable ways for families to get out and enjoy nature, and our rates are available on our website," Pata added.
If you can make a reservation, this helps park staff stay organized and guarantees the winter gear equipment you want will be ready when you visit the park.
The regional parks offer upcoming ski lessons, guided birding hikes and a full online program calendar to peruse and plan your winter weekends and evenings of fun outdoors.
Inside Lebanon Hills Park there is a beautiful A-Frame shelter nestled into the natural park, about a half mile from the Visitors Center.
This Eagan park offers a stunning view of Holland Lake and Schultz Lake where guests can go ice fishing. The park lakes offer warm weather canoeing, kayaking and fishing during the other three seasons.
This winter Lebanon Hills offers a venue for ice skating if guests bring ice skates.
Since the parks system does not have a Zamboni, the quality of ice is really at the mercy of Mother Nature, Pata said. "We are lucky this year with the ice formation and the very smooth lake ice condition," Pata said.
Lebanon Hills Regional Park remains a highly trafficked park for sledding hills and ski trails, Pata said. "You can go on a 10-mile hike and snowshoe, and not walk over the same trail or corridor on the hike," she added.
"Eagan is in the heart of suburbia, and you can really get away by walking down a trail, and look to see all the park features that are truly unique with a lot of pothole lakes and hills," Pata said.
"Many who have never been to Lebanon Hills Regional Park do not know about what is behind Pilot Knob Road and Cliff," Pata said. "This park is so special that if you go, you can spend a prolonged period of time and you can get a break from the urban area."
Both the Whitetail Woods Regional Park and Lebanon Hills Regional Park offer divine vistas year around with towering trees, amazing wildlife and one-of-a-kind winter landscapes.
The south metro regional parks beckon all to brave the Minnesota winter and head outdoors to embrace the winter wilderness.
