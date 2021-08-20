Six people were injured Friday, Aug. 20, after a car crashed through a window at Panera Bread in Apple Valley.

Apple Police Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said the first 911 call came in at 9 a.m. reporting that a car went into the building from the parking lot. Panera Bread is at 15052 Gleason Path.

Dahlstrom said it appeared that a 30-year-old woman driving a BMW 328i was trying to park and the BMW accelerated and went through the window. The building seemed not to have structural damage and that the business would only need to replace the window and make repairs to the interior.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation. The driver did not receive any citations.

“(We’re) not sure if there was a mechanical issue or a mistake on the driver’s part,” Dahlstrom said.

The injuries sustained by six people inside the restaurant were minor. One was transported to a local hospital by Allina ambulance, Dahlstrom said.

Tags

Load comments