A small development of new single homes proposed for Farquar Lake’s shoreline in Apple Valley has received the OK to move forward.
The City Council approved plans related to the Lakeside of Diamond Path development at 13009 Diamond Path on March 24.
“Thanks for the work. I know this project has been a lot of work for everybody,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said after the vote. “We appreciate the back and forth and protecting the lake and the work that went into it.”
The current property owners, Randy and Carolyn Buller, and JMH Land Development are seeking to subdivide three existing parcels totaling 8.1 acres to create six parcels.
The plans call for having the existing Buller home remain on one of those parcels, and it would be remodeled. The remaining five parcels would each accommodate one new single family home, according to the city.
“The northern bluff would remain undisturbed and would be incorporated into the northern lot with the existing home. Two shared private driveways are proposed to provide access to the six lots. The shared private driveways/streets connect to two separate cul-de-sacs and private driveways extend from the cul-de-sacs to the individual lots,” the March 24 city report says.
City Planner Kathy Bodmer said while each lot will be required to provide infiltration and buffering, property owners will also be entitled to a beach and dock as regulated by the city and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
According to the city, the developer has indicated it plans to build the homes in phases to limit the amount of land disturbance and help protect the lake.
For pedestrian access, an internal path connecting the two cul-de-sacs was looked at but this would have required crossing private properties and more disturbance to the site, according to the city. The developer will provide an escrow to construct a pathway along Diamond Path when the road receives future improvements.
