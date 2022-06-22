2022 Cruise Night rolls into
downtown Farmington June 25
The popular Dew Days Cruise Night in Farmington is a way for collectors to share car back stories with anyone who wants to listen.
Cruise Night will bring collector and special interest vehicles into the city on Saturday, June 25, as part of the annual Farmington summer festival.
Cruise Night Chair Mike Cummings understands the allure and mystique of cruises, as the public likes to see history through the lens of car owners.
Cummings is the owner of a 1970 Triumph Model TR6, a British sports car he had fun restoring as a young boy alongside his dad. This was a labor of love and a relaxing, father-son pastime he recalls through photos.
The convertible is a fitting Jasmine yellow summer color.
“It is a little different, a two-seater sports car, American sports cars are usually a little larger but this British sports car is smaller and more nimble on the road, although it is not super powerful but it is enough to make it fun to drive,” Cummings said.
He painted the car in 1985 with his father, Gary, when they lived in Chatfield, Minnesota, south of Rochester.
“My dad liked the car and had a drill sergeant in basic training who had the car and he liked it, and he bought it from a co-worker who worked at a county highway department job in Olmsted County,” Cummings said.
Car collectors or special interest car owners who have vehicles 25 years or older can register on the same day before the car cruise from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W.
The cruise begins at 6 p.m. when car owners will drive north up Third Street, east on Spruce Street, and south on Fourth Street.
“From there, we will head out of town for a 15-mile scenic cruise and end up back downtown for great live music and public viewing,” said Cummings.
The public can view the cars 7 to 9 p.m. in downtown Farmington.
The cruise entry is $10 that will make entrants eligible to win door prizes from local businesses.
Farmington Ambassadors will present awards for the Best Appearing Car, and the owner will receive $250 and an event plaque. Another award will be given out to the Most Unique Cruiser, along with $150 and an event plaque.
“The three Princess’s Choice Awards are a crowd favorite, and will be presented by the Farmington Ambassadors,” Cummings said.
Check out more car cruise information at FarmingtonDewDays.com.
Car Cruise organizers are still looking for volunteers to aid with the logistics of the event like the tents, ticketing, and directing cars.
Cummings said this year he will forgo driving his sports car on cruise.
“I really have to stay in town and make sure that the parking goes smoothly, and the lineup goes smoothly,” he said.
Event sponsors are Apple Autos and Wild Mind Ales, along with several area businesses.
Cummings decided to lead the car cruise because he wanted to make sure the event continued to be popular with the community. Cummings has lived in Farmington for 22 years with wife Tina and their three children, Elizabeth, 26; Caroline, 21, and Jack, 14.
“I like to give my time to worthy causes locally,” he said.
This includes hours of time to support his church, his children’s sports teams and the Farmington Ambassador Program. His daughter Caroline has served two terms as a Farmington ambassador.
Cummings participated in the car cruise in 2019 and has been a longtime fan of the car show. This year the 2022 Car Cruise Night is back and he is working with former event chair Bruce Matzdorff to make sure the event is a success.
“I did not want to see the event die off, so I stepped up and my wife, Tina, will be helping with the logistics,” he said.
Cummings visited local businesses to gather door prize donations and network with business owners.
“It seems like the community is ready for this again,” he said.
Cummings said Jimi Brown, of Impact Auto in Farmington and who has organized other car shows, has been helping as well.
“I am super excited we are having a bigger event than in years past,” Cummings said.
The Marshall Lines Big Rig Open House will be a cornerstone event, he said.
“The Big Rig Open House will have offroad trucks, heavy equipment and buses, motor coaches for weddings and prom, and they as a company have been a part of this community a really long time,” Cummings said.
“They (Marshall Line bus company) has been heavily involved in the community,” he added.
“I like to see all the different vehicles and some I am sure that I have never seen before like hot rods, stock cars, and this will be a place to meet people and make a real connection,” he said.
Most collector car owners love to share the backstory of how and why they own this make and model car, and that is truly fun to hear, Cummings said.
“The story is more of value to them than the car itself,” he said.
The Farmington Dew Days Committee and Farmington Car Cruise Night have Facebook pages where volunteers will be posting updates and information for guests to check out.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
