Police believe three shooting deaths in an Apple Valley home "appear to be acts of family violence concluded with the perpetrator ending their own life."
Officers responded to a single family residence in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court in Apple Valley after a 911 caller found three people who had been shot inside the home.
Police found the bodies of two men and one woman, who all died from apparent gunshot wounds, after securing the scene. Officers spoke with friends, relatives and neighbors to try and determine what occurred, according to an Apple Valley Police Department statement.
"There's no threat to the surrounding community and from all indications at the scene it was (an incident of) family violence and suicide," said Capt. Greg Dahlstrom.
Dahlstrom said officers cleared the scene early Sunday morning. The department is being assisted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Lab in the investigation and is working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on releasing the identities of the victims.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
