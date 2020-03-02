Ron “Huckleberry” Buckley, who is one of only 30 people over the age of 70 who became a through hiker of the Appalachian Trail, will share his adventures hiking Spain’s El Camino de Santiago Trail (500 miles) with “Finn” (his wife Chris) to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a free event Saturday, March 21, from 9-11 a.m.

The event includes a full breakfast. Cost is $7. Register at www.sotv.org/events. Shepherd of the Valley is at 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley.

