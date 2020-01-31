Open house scheduled for Feb. 5 at Lebanon Hills Visitor Center
Dakota County residents are invited to an open house to share ideas on groundwater protection Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4:30–7:30 p.m. at Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, 860 Cliff Road, Eagan.
Dakota County is developing a groundwater plan that will provide a framework to protect the county’s groundwater supply. The plan will identify existing and potential problems and opportunities to protect and manage groundwater resources. The plan will outline strategies for the next 10 years.
Groundwater protection is needed to maintain and enhance the quality of life in Dakota County by addressing and reducing concerns to public health and the environment. About 90 percent of Dakota County residents rely on groundwater as their primary drinking water source, whether from municipal or private wells.
At the open house, residents can fill out a survey and receive a free lead test kit to bring home. Do not bring a water sample to the event.
For more information, go to www.dakotacounty.us, search groundwater plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.