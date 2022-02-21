Redistricting plan increases number of local districts from four to five
The new Minnesota Senate and House districts redrawn as part of a 2022 redistricting plan released Tuesday by a special judicial panel shakes up local boundaries and creates one new district that touches the cities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount.
One of the most significant changes is a new boundary that includes only the city of Lakeville and Empire Township.
This new Senate District 57 includes what is currently roughly the same boundary as House District 58A, which is currently served by Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville.
The new Senate District 57 includes House District 57A, which is an “L” shape taking in northwest Lakeville, south Lakeville, Elko New Market, Credit River, and New Market and Empire townships. House District 57B includes a northeast portion of Lakeville. Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, lives within the boundaries of the new Senate District 57.
This leaves Senate District 58 to take on a new shape, putting Farmington and Dakota County townships to the south and east with a north portion of Rice County and eastern portion of Scott County. Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, continues to live within House District 58B boundaries, but he would serve in the district with a different 58 senator and a House member from 58A, which includes the city of Northfield.
The current Burnsville-Eagan Senate District 51 will have generally the same boundaries as the new Senate District 52, with a larger portion of southern Burnsville going into the new Senate District 55 and the new 52 taking in Mendota Heights.
District 51 is currently served by Sen. Jim Carlson, Rep. Liz Reyer and Rep. Sandra Masin, all Eagan DFLers.
Senate District 55 is generally the same boundaries as the current Senate District 56, with the addition of a larger portion of Burnsville and removal of a portion of northwest Lakeville.
District 56 is currently served by Sen. Lindsey Port and Rep. Kaela Berg, both Burnsville DFLers, and Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Savage.
The new Senate District 56 will have roughly the same boundaries as the current Senate District 57. It will continue to include the cities of Apple Valley and Rosemount, though the new boundary takes in a small portion of southeast Eagan and drops an eastern portion of Rosemount that was added to the new Senate District 58.
Senate District 57 is currently served by Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount.
Clausen has recently announced he would be retiring from the Senate.
The districts comprised mostly of Eagan, Burnsville, Apple Valley and Rosemount have elected DFLers to the Senate and House since 2018.
Republicans last won elections in those districts in 2016, when District 56 Sen. Dan Hall of Burnsville (2011-2020), House District 57B Rep. Anna Wills of Rosemount (2013-18), and House District 56B Rep. Roz Peterson of Lakeville (2015-2018) were victorious.
The areas of Farmington and Lakeville (except for a small portion in the northeast part of 57) have elected Republicans to the House and Senate since 1990.
The one exception was Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, who won election in 2016.
He received 22,833 votes to former Farmington City Council Member Tim Pitcher’s 22,446. It was the first time the general area of Senate District 58 had been held by a Democrat since Darril Wegscheid of Apple Valley in 1989.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
