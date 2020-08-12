Two incumbents seeking re-election in this fall’s Apple Valley City Council race will have challengers.
Seven people have filed to run as City Council candidates for two open seats. Incumbents Ruth Grendahl and Tom Goodwin and challengers Linda Garrett-Johnson and Christian McCleary all filed on the first day of the filing period July 28. Challengers Ben Baglio filed Aug. 10 and Michele Florin and Joe Landru filed Aug. 11. The filing period ended Aug. 11 but candidates could still withdraw from the race within two days of the end date.
Each of the City Council seats are four-year terms.
