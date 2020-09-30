Development planned for Cobblestone Lake area
Apple Valley could get a new senior care facility in the Cobblestone Lake area if the project gets final city approvals.
On Sept. 16, the Apple Valley Planning Commission held a public hearing and heard plans related to the proposed Summers Ridge of Apple Valley, a 64-unit high acuity senior care facility. The plans call for constructing the building on a 3.9 acre lot on the northeast corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road.
The 42,986-square-foot, single-story building would include 40 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.
The site is bordered by single family homes to the north, Primrose School of Apple Valley to the east, Fischer Sand and Aggregate mining operations to the west and Cobblestone Lake Target to the south, according to the city of Apple Valley.
“Access to the site will be via a private drive lane off Embry Path and a right-in/right-out only access off 155th Street West, which will be shared with the Primrose School by means of a cross access agreement between the two properties,” a Sept. 16 city report says.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said the property has generated an interest for a variety of projects over the years, including a convenience store with fuel sales and a storage facility.
“So there’s been a lot of inquiries on the property but nothing ever really moved forward until this project came in,” he said.
The developer and project applicant Rachel Development Inc. are seeking amendments to permitted uses on the site, a site plan building permit authorization to construct the senior care facility and other approvals.
The plans include a 44-space surface parking lot on the southeast corner of the properties. The project proposes to connect internal sidewalks to the sidewalk on the southside of 154th Street West, a trail that goes from 154th Street West to Pilot Knob and a path along the north side of 155th Street West.
David Stradtman of Rachel Development said the company acquired the site in 2018 and looked at several options to develop it. Summers Ridge would be owned by a group of partners and operated by Lifesprk, a senior care company.
“We provide a really good transition from the more intensive commercial uses to the south, Target and some of those other uses,” he said of the project. “It blends in well. It won’t be anything terribly obtrusive to the residential developments on the north side of 154th.”
Lovelace noted that the development is expected to generate about 118 vehicle trips per day during week days and 93 trips on weekend days and not be a “high trip generator.” Mailings were sent to the neighborhood to inform them of the project and invite them to submit comments or questions about the project.
Three residents offered comments in person or virtually during the meeting which included overall opposition to the project and concerns about too much street parking being used on 154th Street; noise from the construction and how the development will affect property values.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the city staff recommendation to continue the public hearing until the next meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
