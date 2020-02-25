Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Senate District 57 residents gathered at Falcon Ridge Middle School and Eastview High School in Apple Valley for the Feb. 25 precinct caucuses.
The Senate District 57 DFL party met at Falcon Ridge while the Senate District 57 Republican party caucused at Eastview. Both caucus events were attended by local candidates and provided opportunities for community members to discuss issues of importance to them with their neighbors, choose local party leaders, select delegates and offer resolutions for party platform changes.
This year, the presidential primary was moved out of the caucus process. This year’s presidential primary is Tuesday, March 3.
Look for a follow up story about the caucuses in the March 6 edition and online at www.SunThisWeek.com
