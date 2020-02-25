avrmlv 57 dfl caucus 1 web.jpg
Community members check out candidates’ campaign display tables at the Senate District 57 DFL precinct caucus at Falcon Ridge Middle School, Feb. 25.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Senate District 57 residents gathered at Falcon Ridge Middle School and Eastview High School in Apple Valley for the Feb. 25 precinct caucuses.

avrmlv 57 gop caucus 3 web.jpg

District 57 residents listen to candidates talk about their campaigns during the Feb. 25 District 57 Republicans precinct caucus at Eastview High School.

The Senate District 57 DFL party met at Falcon Ridge while the Senate District 57 Republican party caucused at Eastview. Both caucus events were attended by local candidates and provided opportunities for community members to discuss issues of importance to them with their neighbors, choose local party leaders, select delegates and offer resolutions for party platform changes.

avrmlv 57 dfl caucus 3 web.jpg
Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, talks with District 57 DFL precinct caucus attendees at Falcon Ridge Middle School, Feb. 25.
avrmlv 57 gop caucus 1 web.jpg

Joshua Solano, candidate in the District 57A House race, speaks with a District 57 Republicans precinct caucus attendee at Eastview High School, Feb. 25.

This year, the presidential primary was moved out of the caucus process. This year’s presidential primary is Tuesday, March 3.

avrmlv 57 gop caucus 2 web.jpg
Megan Olson, candidate in the District 57A House race, speaks to local Republicans at the Feb. 25 District 57 Republicans precinct caucus at Eastview High School.
avrmlv 57 dfl caucus 2 web.jpg
Rep. John Huot, DFL- Rosemount, speaks to community members at the Senate District 57 DFL precinct caucus at Falcon Ridge Middle School, Feb. 25.

Look for a follow up story about the caucuses in the March 6 edition and online at www.SunThisWeek.com

