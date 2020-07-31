DFLer Matt Little, GOP’s Zach Duckworth square off in general election
Senate District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington and townships to the south, features a race between first-term DFL Sen. Matt Little, a former mayor and council member in Lakeville, and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Zach Duckworth, current chair of the Lakeville Area School Board.
Little and Duckworth both live in Lakeville, are avid community volunteers and have families with young children.
The race is one of the many that the newspaper plans to highlight prior to the general election. While the primary election is Aug. 11, there are no local races on the ballot in Lakeville and Farmington.
With that in mind, the newspaper wanted to pose a few questions to these candidates on current issues of the day while they are still timely.
Following are the candidates’ responses.
Matt Little
Address: P.O. Box 650, Lakeville
Family: Coco (wife) and Poppy (daughter)
Experience: State senator (2017-present), Lakeville mayor (2013-2016), Lakeville City Council (2011-2012), attorney, Lions Club member.
As state senator, I’ve worked across the aisle, healing our divided politics and bringing people together to pass emergency insulin legislation, expand Metro Mobility to Lakeville, establish a Veterans’ Suicide Awareness Day, block budget cuts to the National Guard, increase the special education budget, and secure funding for Byllesby Dam, a Dennison sewer pump, Whitetail Woods park and a new law enforcement training center. I’ve voted for over $1 billion in tax cuts for businesses, farmers, students, seniors, and families. And of course, brought us a Chipotle!
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
I disagree with elements of the state’s COVID-19 response, but overall Minnesota has done well under extremely difficult, unprecedented circumstances. The Legislature should take a bigger role in managing the pandemic, and should not continue adjourning before its work is done. Likewise, I don’t agree with parts of some executive orders, but I appreciate strong leadership and recognize the importance of a coordinated, statewide response. By working across the aisle, I helped pass significant legislation providing needed COVID-19 relief for businesses and families across the state.
My office works hard to help families and small businesses with unemployment issues, obtaining loans and grants, helping businesses navigate state agencies, and advocating for more, faster, and safer reopening of local businesses. I am an unapologetic promoter for local businesses and I’ve used my social media accounts to feature many local businesses as they reopened.
What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings?
The state must be a strong partner to Minnesota businesses – helping them safely serve their customers during the pandemic. Of course, nothing will help businesses and schools more than controlling COVID-19. The resurgence in Florida, Texas, and other states proves that if COVID-19 isn’t under control businesses cannot stay open, even if the state allows it.
The state should jump-start economic recovery by passing a bonding bill that funds infrastructure projects, providing jobs, business, and better roads across the state. In our district, I’m pushing for a new wastewater sewer system for Randolph, water infrastructure for Lakeville, new transportation dollars for Northfield and renewing the Mighty Ducks Grant program to fix hockey arenas.
The Legislature should also pass a MinnesotaCare buy-in option: a revenue neutral way to increase competition and drive down insurance prices. Taxpayers already pay for this program, and should have the option to buy into it!
How can state government assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
As part of a bipartisan coalition, I helped pass the recent historic criminal justice legislation. That law represents a good start by banning chokeholds and warrior-style training, improving the arbitration process, and requiring officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force.
In the long term, we must stop thinking community safety is only about policing. Where I live in Lakeville, the safety of our community doesn’t depend on constant police patrols or shot detectors. Our goal should be to build communities where the police are rarely needed and never feared by the people they’re meant to protect.
While we work to reduce society’s inequities, we must also reform how our state confronts emergencies. Options should be tailored to the emergency: mental health experts, chemical dependencies intervention specialists, and social workers to resolve family conflicts, etc.
The unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd while in police custody has had an impact on the world. Talk about your involvement and feelings in response to killing and the unrest in the Twin Cities the followed.
Like many, the video of George Floyd’s death shocked me. Afterward, I made a commitment to talk less and listen more – visiting the memorial site, and a student-led protest at the Capitol. I listened to many Black and Brown folks describe abuse from law enforcement. I also listened to law enforcement officers, some of whom I know personally from my time as mayor. Those officers all agreed reform is needed.
That’s why I support law enforcement and believe that Black Lives Matter. In fact, I support law enforcement because I believe Black Lives Matter. Legacies of discrimination have trapped many people of color in communities with high levels of violence. If we withdraw law enforcement with no adequate alternative, we will only re-entrench the violence that communities of color have suffered. Now we must work to repair our communities, physically and emotionally, long damaged by neglect and political gridlock.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
Lower insulin and prescription drug prices; MinnesotaCare buy-in; phase out tax on Social Security income; eliminate sales tax on grain bins; create tax exemption on volunteer firefighters’ pensions; limit college and university tuition increases; affordable and accessible child care, fully fund special education; more mental health counselors in our schools; reduce suicides among veterans; create a regionally competitive housing market with diversified housing options; expand rural broadband; background checks on private sales of handguns and assault-style weapons (with exemptions for family, law enforcement, antiques, and trap shooting teams); Randolph wastewater treatment system, Northfield transportation funding, expand the Kenrick Avenue Park and Ride in Lakeville, continue working with Farmington City Council to identify needed infrastructure projects; expand renewable energy; promote and expand jobs in the trades; create statewide infrastructure for electric vehicles; protect and preserve the Boundary Waters; scrutinize and eliminate unnecessary and redundant regulations.
Zach Duckworth
Address: 9247 179th St. W., Lakeville
Family: Wife Carly, daughter Grace (4), son Logan (2)
Experience: I grew up in Lakeville and married my high school sweetheart. We’re small-business owners and are raising our kids in the community that helped raise us. I joined the Minnesota Army National Guard at 17 and was commissioned as an Infantry Officer via the University of Minnesota’s ROTC program. I was deployed to the Middle East as a platoon leader from 2011-2012. I also serve as a volunteer firefighter on the Lakeville Fire Department, as well as the chair of the Lakeville School Board. I attended the University of St. Thomas where I also earned a MBA.
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions.
The initial bipartisan approach for responding to the pandemic was what our state needed. We were faced with many unknowns and had limited knowledge – I give credit to Democrats and Republicans for working together to protect the health of Minnesotans and our loved ones. Collaboration and buy-in from both parties during times of crisis is critical to a unified response in the best interest of our citizens. The response has since evolved into a more unilateral approach which has heightened political divisiveness. We can’t afford to be divided as we face the challenges before us. It’s time to bring legislators back into the fold so that they can be part of the solutions moving forward and so that they have the ability to represent their constituents. We need to come together at the Capitol and display leadership that encourages Minnesotans to come together across the state.
What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings?
By listening to and putting itself in the shoes of our small-business owners, employees, and everyday Minnesotans who are trying to earn a living and provide for their families. The anxiety, frustration, and uncertainty are real – as a small-business owner myself, I understand this firsthand. Like many businesses, we’ve implemented safety measures and precautions, we have PPE and enforce social distancing, we’ve embraced a flexible work environment and continue to compensate our people. Like businesses all across Minnesota, we’re doing our part. If afforded freedom and flexibility, the remarkable resilience and ingenuity of our communities would allow businesses to put their employees back to work and serve their customers safely. State, city, and county grants are helpful, but they’re not sustainable substitutes for allowing a business and its employees to operate in a way that will ensure they’re still in business for years to come.
How can state government assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Based on my appearance and last name most folks wouldn’t guess that I’m the product of two generations of interracial couples. I’m fortunate to have been raised among a diverse family. Although never directed at me, I’ve witnessed racist behavior toward loved ones. We must lead by example and create an environment in which racism isn’t tolerated. We must set the expectation as a society that combating racism is a priority and continually seek solutions to address it. I believe police relations can be improved through a positive presence within the community focused on building relationships. Most of our law enforcement and first responders are folks who simply desire to serve their community – they’re our friends, neighbors, and family members. The answer is not dismantling police departments, it’s focusing on reform in partnership with the community – that’s how the state can assist.
The unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd while in police custody has had an impact on the world. Talk about your involvement and feelings in response to killing and the unrest in the Twin Cities the followed.
Initially, I responded as a member of the Lakeville Fire Department to what was occurring in St. Paul as a result of George Floyd’s death. We were present and on standby to assist if needed. Days later I was activated as a member of the Minnesota National Guard in response to the riots. After fulfilling my duty as a soldier I returned to my business and organized a supply drive for the families in need who were displaced by the destruction that occurred. George’s death was unnecessary, preventable, and inspired remarkable awareness. I felt compelled to seek understanding, listen, and to learn how I could contribute to positive change. Like any issue – we can’t allow ourselves to become so politically divided that we fail to move forward toward progress. Lasting and meaningful change will only be achieved through collaboration, partnership, and a genuine desire to see everyone succeed.
What other priorities would you like to address if elected?
In addition to the issues already discussed, one of the most significant priorities that will have to be addressed is the financial situation our state finds itself in. Between the pandemic, implications for our economy, and the call to rebuild parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul our budgetary outlook is serious and a plan to address it needs to be formulated as soon as possible. We have to ensure folks have access to affordable and high quality health care. Our school districts, students, teachers, and families have been faced with unprecedented challenges that we need to help them overcome. There are several infrastructure and transportation initiatives that need to be completed. Additionally, we need to support our local economy by getting our businesses up and running and putting people to work while promoting health and safety. We need servant leadership that’s committed to delivering results for our district and state.
