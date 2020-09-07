Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.