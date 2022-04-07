Bring unwanted confidential paper like tax documents, bank statements and medical records to free shredding events beginning April 9. They are open to all county residents unless otherwise noted.
Shred documents with personal information on them, including Social Security numbers or account numbers. Materials with only names and addresses are not confidential. Use the upcoming events to prevent identity theft, ensure shredded paper gets recycled and keep valuable paper out of landfills:
Saturday, April 9
9 a.m. - noon, Cal Ruedy Public Works Facility, 1225 Progress Dr., Hastings
Saturday, April 23
9–11 a.m., Edina Realty, 17271 Kenyon Ave., Lakeville
9 a.m.–noon, West St. Paul Sports Complex, 1650 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul (West St. Paul, South St. Paul, Mendota Heights, Lilydale and Mendota residents only)
9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lakeville Maintenance Building, 7570 179th St. W., Lakeville
10 a.m.–noon, Farmington Library, 508 Third St., Farmington
Saturday, April 30
9 a.m.–1 p.m., Cascade Bay, 1360 Civic Center Drive, Eagan
Saturday, May 7
10 a.m.–noon, Royal Credit Union, 14295 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley
Saturday, May 14
9 a.m.–noon, IGH City Hall Parking Lot, 8150 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights
9 a.m.–noon, TruStone Federal Credit Union, Burnsville and Lakeville branches
9 a.m.–1 p.m., Apple Valley Aquatic Center, 14421 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley
Bring paper shredded at home in a paper bag to The Recycling Zone in Eagan to recycle properly.
Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search Recycling Guide to see all upcoming recycling events. A list of businesses that offer document shredding for a small fee all year is also available.
