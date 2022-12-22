Apple Valley is getting a new shoe store.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the construction of a 7,920-square-foot retail store for Schuler Shoes on Dec. 8.
The plans call for the store to be built at 15560 English Ave. In June, the Apple Valley City Council approved the construction of a 44,600-square-foot grocery store and a request to subdivide an 8.09-acre outlot into three parcels, with the grocery store going up on a 6.07-acre parcel. City officials told the Planning Commission before the project received final City Council approval that the two remaining lots were expected for future retail uses.
Schuler Shoes will be constructed on one of the remaining lots. A site plan map presented at the City Council meeting indicated the building would be constructed on the western empty parcel just south of the grocery store.
The overall Lunds & Byerlys site is at the southwest corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road, in the Orchard Place development. The grocery store is bordered by vacant land to the north and west; a Mister Car Wash, a multi-tenant building and a Chipotle restaurant to the south; and the Cobblestone Lake retail development to the east.
The site will be accessed through a shared driveway on the north and south side of the property, according to the city.
According to Schuler Shoes’ website, the company was founded in 1889 by Vincent Schuler with the first store being in Minneapolis. Today there is a location in Burnsville and seven other metro cities, and a store in St. Cloud.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
