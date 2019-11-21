When Kristen McBrien heard about a program for students to be able to build solar suitcases for lighting classrooms in another country, she knew she had to be part of it.
McBrien, a teacher at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley, applied to run the We Share Solar program last spring and was among the educators selected from 11 schools and after-school programs to participate in 2019.
“I thought, ‘What an awesome way to connect students to something real,’ ” she said.
On Nov. 19, about 30 high school juniors and seniors in McBrien’s scientific inquiry class worked on building 12 portable, 12-volt DC suitcases. The school will keep 10 of the suitcases for educational purposes in future years and two of the suitcases will be sent overseas.
The suitcases being assembled by Minnesota students will be sent to Kakuma Refugee Camp in northwestern Kenya. They are expected to benefit over 40,000 students and teachers at schools that lack electricity, according to We Share Solar.
“The beauty of the program (is) these students get these real-world skills. They also know there are people in the world who live without light and they’re going to change that,” said Gigi Dekko Goldman, We Share Solar co-founder.
Bringing light to others
Goldman said We Share Solar is an educational program of the Berkeley, California-based nonprofit We Care Solar. We Care Solar, launched in 2008 by Dr. Laura Stachel and her husband, Hal Aronson, provides light to maternal health clinics and educational facilities in developing countries through solar suitcases. We Share Solar was started in 2013 to give students an opportunity for hands-on learning by building solar suitcases for students in other countries.
Since 2013, We Share Solar has come to over 150 schools or after-school programs in eight states. Over 20,000 American students have participated in building suitcases, which have benefited 217,000 students, primarily in East Africa, said Wendy Cross, program director.
Most of the American students are in eighth through 12th grade, but the organization has targeted more middle schools in recent years because it’s a critical age for students to become interested in science, technology, engineering and math, Cross said.
Goldman said Wells Fargo is funding the entire program in Minnesota this year and provided a $250,000 grant. The funding covered a two-day training session for educators and Wells Fargo volunteers in July, in addition to the equipment provided to classrooms.
The suitcase kits come with everything to build a stand-alone solar power system.
“A typical classroom package includes one teacher demonstration suitcase, kits for student use, one solar panel with homerun cable, one 14 amp-hour battery, and additional tools for assembly and continuity testing,” according to We Share Solar’s website.
Goldman said the suitcases are designed to be reused and can be taken apart. Suitcases that are shipped overseas are checked for quality control and other accessories including lights, USB ports and head lamps are added. The newly built suitcases will be sent this winter and installed at the camp in February or March.
The solar panel and battery needed to complete the system are purchased in the country they’ll be used in.
“It supports the nation’s solar industry and sets up the supplier when they need to change that battery,” Goldman said.
The solar suitcases are designed to last 20 years with periodic battery changes about every three years. One suitcase can light three classrooms for five to six hours a day and charge other devices during the day, Goldman said.
Local building
The SES students spent about two hours building the suitcases on Tuesday, but had been preparing for this part of the project in the days prior.
McBrien said her students learned concepts such as how solar circuits work, voltage versus amps and energy use. The rest of the week’s planned work with the project included students writing notes to African students, decorating the suitcases and snapping photos. She expected to have the boxes packaged and sent by Friday, Nov. 22.
SES senior Robert Jayne said he was surprised at how many wires were involved with assembling the suitcases. He enjoyed learning how circuits work because he’s been interested in the topic since around sixth grade.
He said he enjoyed being part of a program that benefits other students.
“To know I’m helping someone by participating with others to help someone just feels good,” he said.
The hands-on learning part of the project appealed to senior Autumn Rodewald, who said it was better than listening to a lecture.
“We’re actually doing something instead of just talking about it,” she said.
Students in the class will also figure out how some of the boxes can be set up for use by the entire school for things such as charging devices, McBrien said.
“The idea is by Friday we’ll have a plan of what we’re going to do in the school. We’ll have to figure out if the students will maintain them or if I have to jump in,” she said.
Jacob Carlson, a Wells Fargo financial analyst, was one of the volunteers present on Tuesday to help with the build. He said he liked being part of a program that makes a difference in the world.
“We came here to help out, but they were quick learners,” he said of the students.
McBrien said she’s most excited to hear back from the program about how their suitcases will help people. Goldman said We Share Solar plans to take pictures and video of the suitcases being used to share with the Minnesota schools next spring.
“There’s a sense of empowerment in these young people who saw that they could build real world equipment that can change someone else’s life,” Goldman said.
McBrien said she plans to continue using the suitcases in her classes in future years. She hopes Wells Fargo or We Share Solar will continue to support the school by providing one or two new suitcase kits to be assembled and sent overseas each year.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
