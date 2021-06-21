The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board reviewed the preliminary 2021-22 budget during its June 14 meeting.
The total expected revenues for all funds is about $535.3 million, and total expenditures are about $531.8 million.
Projected general fund revenues are about $426.9 million, and expenses are about $426.5 million. The expected general fund balance is 13.7%. According to the presentation, 63% of the general fund is spent on student instruction; 14% goes to student support services; 9% goes to sites and buildings and administration, and 5% is spent on district support services.
The board will be asked to vote on the budget during the June 28 School Board meeting.
– Patty Dexter
