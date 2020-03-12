Rosemount Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9433 honored the Patriot’s Pen winners for 2019-20 at Valley Middle School on March 4.
This year’s theme was “What Makes America Great.” Each year more than 138,000 students in sixth through eighth grades enter the youth essay contest for the chance to win their share of over $900,000 in local, district, state and national awards. This year’s winners from Valley Middle School include first-place winner April Ntsais Plias Xiong, who received $200, and second-place winners India Rutten and Gabriel Jackson, who received $100. The VFW Post is looking for volunteers to keep the program going. For more information go to rosemountvfw.org.
