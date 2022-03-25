Apple Valley resident will also tour Europe with U.S. youth orchestra
Rosemount High School junior Izaiah Cheeran and the oboe have been an impressive pairing since he was in fourth grade.
That’s when he and his fourth-grade classmates took a field trip from Highland Elementary to Eastview High to hear the EHS wind ensemble play.
After each section of the band played for a short time, one high school student walked up to Cheeran showing him an instrument that was unfamiliar to him.
“When she played, I remember being drawn to its unique vocal qualities, it was something I had never heard before,” Cheeran said. “Knowing that it was the right instrument for me, I ran up to our band director (Anja Firchow) after the concert and explained my desire to play the oboe.”
After Firchow said he should give it a try, Cheeran recalls: “When I tried it that week, I formed an immediate connection with the instrument. Playing it simply felt right.”
The right feeling has continued for Cheeran during the past six years, as the Apple Valley resident was recently selected to perform in the National Youth Orchestra of the USA, which will take him to the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City and on a European tour this year.
“It is truly an immense honor,” Cheeran said of being the only Minnesota student selected. “I am very fortunate to have grown up in Minnesota as it is a wonderful place for the aspiring oboist to grow. There is an abundance of resources, great teachers and players, and orchestras, that really opened my eyes to the possibilities in this field. Representing Minnesota is not only gratifying for me after all the work I put in, but I believe it is an homage to the state itself; specifically directed to all of the educators, community members, oboe players, friends, and families, who have supported me along the way.”
Cheeran is among 109 musicians selected for the 2022 NYO-USA. The students ages 16–19 are from 34 U.S. states and were chosen for the no-cost program after a comprehensive and selective audition process.
The 2022 orchestra features 29 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 33 musicians, including Cheeran, who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17.
Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, the orchestra will perform July 29 at Carnegie Hall and tour across Europe, including performances at the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam (Aug. 2), the Young Euro Classic festival in Berlin (Aug. 5), and the Lucerne Festival (Aug. 10) in Switzerland.
Cheeran recently took some time out to answer a few questions for the newspaper. Following are his responses.
Why have you stuck with the instrument over the years? What it is you like about playing it?
The oboe is a notoriously hard instrument to play. Being a wide-eyed young person, I did not wholly grasp the challenges that lay ahead. Though it was difficult, I am the type of person who enjoys approaching a challenge head-on. So I continued practicing as normal and gradually became more proficient. As I got better, I noticed that when everything was right – the reed, equipment, air, embouchure – the oboe was quite a rewarding, pleasurable, and easy instrument to play!
What did you play for the audition in the NYO?
I performed the first movement of the Hindemith Oboe Sonata. I chose the piece because it has a lot of opportunities to portray various nuances in dynamics, character, and color. This is something that is imperative in auditions when you’re attempting to set yourself apart amongst a crowd (of already talented oboe players).
NYOUSA is incredibly competitive. In most years, they accept five to six oboe players. However, in the last couple of years, they have only selected four. Last year, I was selected to participate in their younger orchestra, NYO2 (ages 14-17), and met with the four oboe players from NYOUSA. Everyone was talking about how competitive 2022 NYOUSA auditions would be. The four oboists last year were all juniors, making it less likely for a younger player to get in (because they would all be auditioning again for their senior year). So I thought my chances of getting in were extremely slim.
How did you react after you had been selected?
I was ecstatic! The days leading up to the results were very nerve-racking. When the results were posted, it just so happened to be a school day when I was at lunch. So one of my friends ended up recording my reaction (it is posted on my Instagram page @izaiah.be.practicin). The rest of the day, I was in so much disbelief that I kept rereading the email. This was a dream of mine since I was 11 years old and it was finally fulfilled.
How did you celebrate it?
The day I found out was also the night I had youth group at my church. NYO had been a topic of prayer for a couple of months and when I told them I got in, they were all thrilled to hear the news! One of the youth group members (who also happens to be my cousin), bought me a cookie that had NYO written on it. It was a kind gesture of love and support that will stick with me for the rest of my life.
You are going to travel to Purchase College for the residency. What are you looking forward to the most?
I have visited NYC multiple times. The first time was to celebrate my 10th birthday. And my most memorable visit was watching my brother march in the Macy’s Day parade with the Rosemount High School marching band. It is one of my favorite cities and has a special place in my heart.
At Purchase, you have the opportunity to meet numerous musicians, rehearse, participate in master classes, chamber groups, and various other activities. We would typically leave campus to perform and sightsee in NYC. However, as a result of COVID last year, we were unable to leave campus. So if anything, I am most looking forward to heading back to Purchase for the people, music, and to see the great city again.
Have you ever been to Europe? What are you looking forward to more about the tour?
I have never been to Europe! It has been on my wish list for a while now, especially with the arts being so heavily integrated into their culture. By the time I go on tour with NYOUSA I will have already been to Europe once (because of a tour to southern Italy with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies in June 2022). Nonetheless, I am very excited to see the varying cultures in each destination, perform in all of the great European concert halls (like the Concertgebouw), and of course, I cannot wait to try all of the food.
What can you say about the support and encouragement you have received from them over the years?
They all recognized my potential at a young age, gave me a chance, and granted me opportunities that have had a huge impact on my life. Their encouragement, kindness, wisdom, and understanding, have really been the cause for my success. And for that, I am eternally grateful.
Anything else?
I would like to add that none of this would be possible without God. He was the one who placed individuals, opportunities, and events in my life, and I have full faith that he will be there through every step of my journey. “The aim and final end of all music should be none other than the glory of God and the refreshment of the soul.”- Johann Sebastian Bach.
