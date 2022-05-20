Owners hope to open by July 1
A longtime staple of the Rochester restaurant scene is expanding into Apple Valley this summer.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the liquor license for Newt’s 46 on May 12. According to the city, the license goes into effect June 1 with a targeted opening date of July 1. The plans indicate the restaurant, at 15610 English Ave., Suite 100, will seat about 180 people and have a patio seating about 30 people.
Newt’s is operated by Creative Cuisine, a family-owned restaurant group run by brothers Mark and David Currie. Creative Cuisine has served the Rochester market for over 40 years. The brothers purchased the business from their father about 15 years ago. They both got their start in the restaurant business working as bussers and dishwashers in their family’s restaurants, Mark said.
Creative Cuisine also operates City Market, Hefe Rojo, The Redwood Room and Purple Goat, all of which are located in Rochester.
Mark said his father and a business partner opened their first Newt’s location in 1980 in downtown Rochester. Newt’s website says restaurant’s name was inspired by Newton Holland, the owner of Holland’s Cafeteria and Bakery, which was the previous tenant in the building Newt’s now occupies. Today, there are four Rochester locations.
The Curries are excited about coming to Apple Valley. The “46” in the Apple Valley location’s name is not a reference to County Road 46, but Mark’s age at the time when they dreamed up the south metro concept, Mark said.
“We have been trying to grow the concept up to the metro and after about an eight-year search we found a spot,” Mark said. “We’re looking forward to making it home up here.”
Mark said they thought the south metro would be a natural fit to expand their concept because there’s brand recognition with many people traveling to Rochester from the cities for sports tournaments or to seek treatment in the Mayo Clinic system.
Newt’s seeks to be a welcoming atmosphere where customers will find music playing from the 1980s and 1990s.
“People kind of refer to it like as someone’s living room basement in the early 1980s with carpet and Tiffany lamps, and really laid back with lots of pictures on the walls,” Mark said.
The Newt’s menu includes several offerings for burgers including the Marvin’s burger and the Works burger. Mark said customers get a large plate of food and the seasoned burgers are cooked to the temperature they want.
The restaurant is also known for its chicken strips, nachos and free popcorn. In more recent years, cheese curds have become another draw. The curds are locally sourced from a dairy in southeast Minnesota, Mark said.
Newt’s attracts a diverse customer base, from children and older people to “young hipsters,” Mark said.
“We’re not shooting for a specific market, a target market. It just appeals to everyone,” he said.
Mark said they are involved in the Rochester community through fundraising for schools and other local entities. As the Apple Valley location is more established, they hope to get continue that kind of involvement in the area.
More information about Newt’s can be found at creativecuisineco.com/newts.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
