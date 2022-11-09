House District 56A and 56B incumbent candidates Robert Bierman and John Huot were both elected to another term by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.
In House District 56A, Bierman, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley, received 10,786 votes (60.02%) while Joe Landru, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley finished with 7,168 votes (39.89%), according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
After redistricting earlier this year, House District 57A will be replaced with House District 56A in 2023. District 57A included Apple Valley and portions of Lakeville. District 56A will include only the majority of the city of Apple Valley.
Bierman said he’s grateful and honored to get the support of Apple Valley voters to serve another term. He said the conversations he had during his campaign will guide his work.
Voters expressed many concerns this year, Bierman said.
“I think people want someone to represent them who cares, will listen, and will act in accordance with their values. Fairness, justice, and truth are important. Voters are concerned about the divisive nature of our politics. They want representatives, from both parties, who will work together and get things done for all Minnesotans. They want support for public safety, tax relief, public schools, action on health care needs, and the environment,” he said.
“We did a lot of work on all these issues last session and much legislation is ready to pass. The election is now over. I plan to do the work now with all my colleagues, and help improve lives and opportunities across the state.”
In House District 56B, Huot, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Rosemount finished with 11,854 votes (55.57%) while Joe Scanlon, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Rosemount, received 9,456 votes (44.33%).
After redistricting earlier this year, House District 57B will be replaced with House District 56B in 2023. District 57B included Coates and parts of Apple Valley and Rosemount. District 56B will include portions of Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount.
Huot said people expect lawmakers to work together to get things done and that’s always been his focus since he was first elected.
“I’ve worked hard to deliver for our community by getting critical infrastructure improvements to fund our National Guard training center in Rosemount, the Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail, ISD 196 schools, and more,” he said. “I believe voters supported me because I listen and have demonstrated my ability to work with our neighbors and my colleagues – DFL and (Republican) – to get the job done.”
Huot said the issues at the forefront with voters included protecting reproductive health freedoms, continued supports for students and their success and more needed efforts to help with high costs and “corporate price gouging.”
“We can address those issues by enacting a Social Security tax exemption for our seniors, securing affordable childcare for young working families, fully funding our public schools, and finally passing Paid Family and Medical Leave into law in Minnesota, just to name a few,” he said. “I’m also committed to continuing the work on improving emergency medical services; addressing recruitment and retention shortages we’re seeing across the state and ensuring anyone who needs emergency medical services has access.”
