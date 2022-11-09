av voting 2 web.jpg
Apple Valley residents vote at the Apple Valley Municipal Center on Nov. 8.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

House District 56A and 56B incumbent candidates Robert Bierman and John Huot were both elected to another term by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.

In House District 56A, Bierman, the DFL-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley, received 10,786 votes (60.02%) while Joe Landru, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Apple Valley finished with 7,168 votes (39.89%), according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

56A robert bierman web.jpg

Robert Bierman
56B john huot web.jpg

John Huot

