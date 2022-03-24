Minnesota Zoo has supported efforts for over a decade
The Minnesota Zoo has no black rhinos on exhibit, but the Apple Valley-based attraction has been involved with rhino conservation efforts for the past 13 years.
Jeff Muntifering, a conservation biologist based in Namibia, made a trip to Minnesota from March 8 to 23 to provide an update on his latest work to Minnesota Zoo staff, zoo donors, board members for the zoo and Minnesota Zoo Foundation, and others.
Muntifering’s work is funded by the zoo foundation. The zoo has partnered with the Namibian conservation organization, Save the Rhino Trust; Namibia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism, and local communities since 2009 to help protect and expand the critically endangered black rhino population, said Zach Nugent, zoo spokesman.
“The last few years have brought a number of positive milestones, including rhino births, a reduction in poaching, and greater community support,” Nugent said.
According to the zoo, the zoo’s conservation department was started in 1990 with Ron Tilson as its first director. He urged the zoo to be more active in saving wildlife in nature and started efforts in Indonesia and China to study and conserve wild tigers. Tilson spent time traveling to zoos across Asia to improve management and care for tigers and other species.
Before he retired, Tilson brought Muntifering, who grew up in Sartell, on board to study and work on rhino conservation in Namibia. Muntifering has been living and working in Namibia with the Save the Rhino Trust since 2002.
“The Minnesota Zoo is proud to have a long history supporting conservation in Namibia, which dates back to the zoo’s first director of conservation. The black rhino population in Namibia is special for many reasons and the local, grassroot efforts to save this critically endangered species have been amazing,” Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “We recognize the benefits to the unique approach taken by Save the Rhino Trust and other partnering organizations and are proud to have the opportunity to help this community-based program expand into one of the world’s most successful efforts to save this incredible species.”
Muntifering said the black rhinos have a “pretty sad story.” Their historical range stretched from western to eastern Africa and down to the tip of South Africa.
“Over the past, sort of 50 years, their population has completely been decimated,” he said.
About 97% of their population was wiped out between 1970 and the early 1990s by poaching. In the past 20 years conservation efforts have helped their numbers to grow to 5,500. They are persisting in a “splattering” of protected areas in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya. A few have also been reintroduced in Rwanda, Muntifering said.
“(The rhinos are) still in a pretty precarious state. The poaching has not gone away completely,” he said. “Still lots of pressure and we’re doing everything that we can that we make sure that we hold the line.”
Multifaceted approach
Muntifering said the core of his work is overseeing and monitoring a database, which has become an important management tool for the rhino population. Part of his daily duties include ensuring the data is properly entered, summarized and given to decision-makers.
He also coordinates a number of projects including the community ranger program that’s been active for 10 years. Save the Rhino Trust works with about 100 rangers that are employed by that organization and 15 conservancies. The organization provides kits to them which include a backpack, boots, trousers, shirts and a small headlamp.
A conservancy is a community-based organization that has its own constitution, an annual election by its members and has the legal right to manage and benefit from the wildlife on its land.
“The rhinos are more or less within about a 6 million acre range. The communities themselves expand a little bit above that, and we do some patrolling in areas where there’s not a very high density of rhinos,” Muntifering said.
The rangers’ main role is to go into the field for two to three weeks every month, trying to find every rhino within their conservancy boundary or patrol area to record data about them. Every rhino has a name and can be identified by physical characteristics.
The rangers have no law enforcement mandate. Since around 2015, the rangers have been patrolling with police officers for protection, Muntifering said.
“We’ve only had one encounter with the poaching group, which did result in a little bit of gunfire exchange. Thankfully, nobody was injured,” he said.
In the past few years, conservationists have seen an increase in preventive or preemptive information about possible poaching activities being provided by local people to law enforcement, Muntifering said.
Muntifering said as the ranger program has matured, they have seen the need to expand into the broader community to engage other population segments including rural farmers, unemployed youths, artists, and local leaders.
“We just try and use the rhino in a way that ... brings the rhino into more relevancy for them and enriches their lives. So we find out what’s important to them,” he said.
Some examples of making rhinos more relevant in communities have been Namibian musicians singing and performing rhino songs to leverage local pride, creating a rhino soccer league and taking authorities on annual trips to meet the rangers in the field. They are also using information about rhinos in school curriculum to try to improve literacy rates, Muntifering said.
Muntifering said the base of their approach in Namibia is not seeing poaching as the main problem, but as a symptom of a deeper problem that won’t be solved until those deeper issues are understood.
“We believe that if we harness these more fundamental, sort of deeper iceberg issues, that will actually be helping law enforcement, because we will be creating this value for ... local people,” he said. “That means that protecting it will be something that they truly value and the much more longer term lasting solution.”
Muntifering said they will have their hands full getting new projects up and running with fundraising and making sure the resources are available to maintain them without leaving behind the core work.
“The first year or so are always the most bumpy and require the most adjustments,” he said. “You need to keep your finger on the pulse of exactly what’s really going on, what’s working, what’s not working. We take a really, I would say, pretty determined practice-based approach.”
