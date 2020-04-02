The Apple Valley Planning Commission approved an application March 25 related to future development on mining land known as Orchard Place.
The commission approved a request from HJ Development and Rockport LLC to rezone a 35-acre parcel from sand and gravel to retail business and subdivide 45 acres into four lots and three outlots by preliminary plat. Included in the preliminary plat are right of way for Pilot Knob Road, 157th Street West and future development of 155th Street West.
The site is on the northwest corner of 157th Street and Pilot Knob Road.
The meeting was conducted online through GoToWebinar because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Orchard Place development will be on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road. Of the total acreage, nearly 40 acres of land has been identified for commercial use, according to the city of Apple Valley.
According to a March 25 city report, the retail business zoning districts are areas that are centrally located to serve the need for general retail sales. An overall concept plan must be submitted and approved by the city. The concept plan has to include the architectural style of buildings, parking, driveways, landscape and screening, and adequate spaces for future community facilities. The initial construction of new shopping centers in a retail business zoning district must include a minimum of 20,000 square feet of floor area.
Examples of shopping centers in Apple Valley that are zoned retail business are the Cub Foods shopping area, Time Square and Apple Valley Square, the city said.
The city report says the four lots located on the southeast corner of the 45-acre parcel will be used for commercial and retail development.
Access to the site will be through an “internal private roadway system.”
“Two access driveways currently exist along the north side of 157th Street West and are identified on the site plan. The most westerly access is a full access and the easterly driveway, which is located across from English Avenue, will allow right-in only access to the site,” the plan said.
According to the city, the site plan includes three access driveways along the south side of 155th Street West, which would be extended about 1,500 feet west from Pilot Knob Road and will have a temporary cul-de-sac at its final point.
One of the outlots will be used for water ponding while the two others are reserved for future commercial or retail development.
The city noted that the applicant submitted a sketch plan for review by the Planning Commission in November. The plan includes four retail buildings totaling 25,200 square feet and one 6,500-square-foot car wash on 7.1 acres.
“The Phase 1 property summary indicated 16,800 square feet of restaurant area and 8,400 square feet of retail area. The plan also showed an additional 204,200 square feet of space and one future development pad,” the report said.
The report says the phasing presented in the sketch plan review is consistent with the retail business zoning district.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
