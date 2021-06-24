Developer wants coffee shop instead of bank or credit union
A commercial building proposed for construction on an Apple Valley church’s land has received a second approval after the developer submitted a revised plan.
On June 10, the Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to Cider Ridge Marketplace, a multi-tenant building proposed for a part of Hope Church’s property along Cedar Avenue.
The original plans approved in 2020 called for constructing a 7,130-square-foot building and subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2-acre Hope Church property. The new lot was to share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West, with the new building parallel to Cedar Avenue and having front entrance facing east.
The suitable uses for the new building included barber shop, hair salon, dry cleaning, shoe repair, photography studio and pottery studio. The building was planned to have a supported drive-thru window service for a bank or credit union, but a 24-hour automated teller machine was not permitted in response to noise concerns from neighboring residents.
According to the city, Cider Ridge received preliminary approvals in August 2020. The developer has since submitted a revised plan to include a coffee shop with a drive-thru on the south side instead of a bank or credit union on the north side of the site.
The building is proposed to increase in size by about 300 square feet to 7,420 square feet and moved north 27 feet from Cedar Avenue, a staff report said.
The city and developer came to agreement on certain conditions to minimize impacts to the surrounding neighborhood. These include limiting the shopping center hours to 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru service from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru lane wraps behind the building and removes previously identified traffic circulation conflicts. Screening will be maintained between the residential area to the north and commercial area by the installation of a 6-foot tall privacy fence and keeping mature pine trees on the north side of the site, according to the city.
