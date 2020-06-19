George Beran worked there for over 20 years
George Beran couldn’t narrow his list to one thing when he was asked what he will miss about teaching.
Beran, a physical education teacher at Greenleaf Elementary School in Apple Valley, is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year after spending the last 27 years of his career at the school.
“I will forever miss all the smiles, joy, laughter, positivity, and the overall excitement that children consistently brought to physical education with the opportunity to learn and be active. As a teacher, to be a part of this excitement and know that I can make a difference in their lives is incredibly fulfilling. There really is nothing better than that,” he said.
“I will also cherish all the connections with staff members, my immediate co-workers, Greenleaf families, administrators, student teachers, community leaders and people I have met in education.”
Beran, a married father of three children, lives in Apple Valley. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and a master’s from the University of Minnesota.
He taught middle school physical education in Hinkley, Illinois, for the first four years of his career, followed by one year at Breck School in Golden Valley and one year at Hillside Elementary in Cottage Grove before coming to Greenleaf.
Beran responded by email to questions from the newspaper about his career and upcoming retirement.
What led you to pursue a career as an educator?
Both my parents were professors, so education was in my blood. Growing up in the Philippines for my first 10 years of life and playing games and sports with other children was such a great experience. Ever since middle school and into high school, my experiences and the joy of working with children and coaching them led me to pursue a job in physical education.
What has been your philosophy about teaching?
To educate the whole child with a focus on living a physically active and healthy lifestyle for a lifetime has consistently been my main goal. I have always believed in leading by example: showing positivity, kindness, perseverance and treating everyone equally is what I have attempted to strive for. With my focus on what is best for every child, I have tried to find the positive and good in others, acknowledging all children in their successes and teaching them to believe in themselves. As a result, to see children succeed and believe in themselves is one of the most rewarding experiences as a teacher!
How has Greenleaf Elementary and your job changed since you started 27 years ago?
As our society, technology and education has changed through the years, we as educators at Greenleaf have had to continuously learn how to adapt. However, one constant over the years is the need for physical education in the student’s day, which I have been fortunate to provide.
What is your favorite memory about working at Greenleaf?
I don’t have a single favorite memory. Here are a few of the many memories or activities I have from the past 27 years. In no specific order: read-a-thon celebrations (too many to list), school parades, Twins Day, CARES fests, activity nights, jump rope for heart, walk and bike to school days, color run, health fair, nature walks, snow shoeing, outdoor ropes course, installing and painting a climbing wall mural, 9 square in the air, roller skating, track and field days, winter Olympics, freaky fall fun house, moonlight bowling, sledding, skiing at Buck Hill, just dance, teaching all the games and sport related activities, heart rate monitors, technology on the big screen, special guests (yo-yo man, karate man, country line dance DJ, EVHS steppers groups, Dr. J. Cup stacking, JRFH teams) student teachers, co-workers, I could go on and on.
What are your plans after retirement?
To join my retired wife and start a new chapter in life. To spend more time with family and friends! I hope to volunteer my time in various capacities and give back to the community. Traveling to locations in the United States and beyond is a passion of mine and one that I’m excited to continue. I look forward to having more time to play and continue living an active lifestyle: bicycling, playing racket and paddle sports, and hiking, to name a few.
Is there anything you want to add?
I would like to thank the following people who have supported my career I have been blessed with: My wife, children, parents and siblings. I would also like to thank all the former and current Greenleaf community: students, parents and administration for all their support in validating the importance of physical education in our school. Last, I would like to thank all current and past Greenleaf staff members who made a lasting impression by providing friendships and wonderful memories! Thank you!
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
