Farmer and the Fishmonger to occupy former Ruby Tuesday’s site
A group of restaurateurs with several successful brands in the south metro is planning another concept in Apple Valley.
Eyes Wide Hospitality Group hopes to open its second Apple Valley restaurant, Farmer and the Fishmonger, in late November in the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at 14883 Florence Trail. The company opened its first Apple Valley restaurant, The Misfits Collective, earlier this summer next door at 14889 Florence Trail.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the restaurant’s liquor license Aug. 12.
“We are excited to see how these two large restaurants can come together to reinvent this corner of Apple Valley as a dining and cocktailing destination for the south metro,” said Tony Donatell of Eyes Wide. “Our locally owned restaurant group appreciates the overwhelming support of The Misfits Collective and the opportunity to grow to another Apple Valley location so quickly.”
Eyes Wide also operates more than 10 different restaurant concepts in Farmington, Eagan, Savage and Chanhassen.
When asked why the old Ruby Tuesday’s site would be a good location, Donatell said Eyes Wide loved the idea of having two restaurants with two different menus sharing a large parking lot.
“We will be able to do all kind of fun events in our parking lot like Oktoberfest, axe throwing, Meatfest, music concerts and more,” he said. “Guests will be able to happy hour at Misfits before walking across the parking lot for dinner at Farmer and the Fishmonger or have an after-dinner cocktail on the Farmer patio.”
The theme and decor for Farmer and the Fishmonger will contrast completely with Misfits. It will feature earthy tones combined with nautical and farmhouse elements and “a touch of glam for fun,” Donatell said.
“The Misfits Collective is all about the people making the food and drinks, Farmer and the Fishmonger is about where the food comes from,” he said. “The menu will have two sides: A Minnesota side in which everything from appetizers to entrees and desserts is sourced from local farms and waters, and the other side where everything is sourced and inspired by a specific region or country and ingredients from their local farms and lakes or oceans.”
Donatell said chef Danny Bennet is not ready to unveil his Farmer and the Fishmonger menu, but some of the items he’s working on include hand-chopped aged steak tartare, whiskey and sweet tea braised short rib, surf and turf with lobster, a signature burger and a local charcuterie board.
Farmer and the Fishmonger will have seating for 230 inside and 50 on the patio. Donatell said his group hopes to work with the city in the spring to expand the patio and “make it really fun and dynamic.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
