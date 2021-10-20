How students would be affected by new school transitions and whether the district has looked at other facility options were among the questions and concerns expressed by District 196 residents Tuesday when discussing proposed attendance area changes.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District residents had a chance to learn more and offer feedback about proposed attendance area changes during three informational meetings Oct. 18 and 19.
District 196 officials are looking at potential attendance area changes to ease crowding at Rosemount middle and high schools. The district has said djustments are meant to alleviate current and projected overcrowding at the two Rosemount schools by fully using existing space at other district schools.
During the meetings, district officials outlined the proposed recommendations in more detail and the rationale for them.
According to Tuesday’s presentation at the Rosemount Middle School cafeteria, Rosemount Middle School’s current capacity is 1,180 students while enrollment is 1,120 students. Enrollment is projected to reach 1,335 students in the next three years with expected continued long term growth.
Rosemount High School’s present capacity is 2,115 students while the enrollment is at 2,445 students. The 2021-22 freshman class is more than 675 students and classroom space is being used at the maximum capacity. The enrollment is expected to reach 2,660 students in the next years with continued long-term growth expected.
“We’re trying to solve the near term puzzle ... knowing that there’s also a long-term puzzle,” said Steve Troen, director of teaching and learning.
There are four proposed high school changes and four proposed middle school changes.
The four proposed high school changes would move the outermost parts of the Rosemount High attendance area to three other high schools – Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview. There are 600 District 196 high school students currently living in these four areas combined, most attending Rosemount High.
The four proposed middle school changes would move parts of the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Dakota Hills and Scott Highlands, and parts of the Scott Highlands attendance area to Falcon Ridge and Valley middle schools. There are 380 District 196 middle school students currently living in these four areas combined, the district said.
According to the district, preliminary recommendations for middle school and high school attendance-area adjustments include the following areas:
• All of Inver Grove Heights and a small portion of Eagan currently in the Rosemount High and Rosemount Middle attendance areas would move to Dakota Hills Middle and Eagan High.
• The northeast corner of the city of Apple Valley in the Scott Highlands/Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas, including the Huntington neighborhood, Valleywood Golf Course and a small portion of the Evermoor neighborhood in Apple Valley, would move to Falcon Ridge Middle and Eastview High.
• The remaining portion of the Scott Highlands attendance area north of 140th Street would also move to Falcon Ridge and would remain at Eastview High.
• The southwest corner of the city of Rosemount and northwest corner of Empire Township would move from the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Scott Highlands and would remain at Rosemount High. The area is bordered by County Road 42 and 155th Street West to the north, Highway 3 to the east, Diamond Path to the west and the district border to the south.
• The far southwest corner of the Scott Highlands Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas in the city of Lakeville/Valley Park neighborhood would move to Valley Middle and Apple Valley High. The area is bordered by County Road 46 to the north, Foliage Avenue to the east, Cedar Avenue to the west and Dodd Road to the south.
The questions asked by more than 20 residents who attended included whether diversity had been taken into account in making the recommendations; whether the officials would consider a family preference rather than a sibling preference when families decide whether to go to their new attendance area school or stay with the current one, and how transportation would work.
Some residents said they resided in neighborhoods like the ones in Lakeville around East Lake Elementary that had already gone through a boundary change when that school was built, and they were shocked their students would be moved again.
Another attendee encouraged officials and the School Board to remember they were affecting children and not just looking at numbers.
A suggestion was made to officials that they consider allowing current sixth- and seventh-graders attending Rosemount Middle School to remain on the Rosemount High path beyond current eight-graders. Some said they didn’t believe enough planning had gone into the process, or some issues should have been addressed in past years. They felt like the changes were being “sprung” on them.
Some attendees called the proposed changes a Band-Aid that would only address the problem for a few years because Rosemount will eventually need a new high school. The longer the district waits to build a new school, the more expensive the construction costs would be, they said.
One resident who experienced boundary changes as a student in the Rochester school district, which had two high schools, said at the time the district purchased a building where students from the schools took some classes during the day at the facility and were bused back and forth so they could stay at their regular schools while officials looked at building a new school.
“I think that was a really great way of people being able to come together and students, but also be able to have it be where they planned to be,” she said.
Director of Secondary Education Michael Bolsoni encouraged attendees to fill out an online form at www.District196.org/AttendanceInput to provide written feedback on the proposed recommendations. The form will be open through Friday, Oct. 22.
For more information about the proposed attendance area changes, visit https://tinyurl.com/3f2stkyx.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
