Input sought as part of potential bond referendum discussion
The city of Apple Valley is seeking residents’ feedback on preliminary concepts for improvements and projects that could be included in a potential parks bond referendum.
The city has been working with Confluence for park master planning and 292 Design Group for recreation facility planning. Since the spring, the city also engaged with the public through neighborhood and community meetings, hosting an online Social Pinpoint site, meeting with special interest user groups and Rosemount-Apple-Valley Eagan District 196 staff and having tables at community events to learn what changes residents want to see in the city’s parks and recreation system.
Preliminary concepts have been created for Redwood, Kelley, Farquar and Alimagnet parks; Apple Valley Sports Arena; Apple Valley Senior Center; Apple Valley Aquatic Center; Apple Valley Senior Center and Hayes Arena with various changes.
“Those concepts have been developed based on feedback we received from residents in phase one and from just ... what’s going on in the industry, as far as public parks and recreation is concerned,” Eric Carlson, Apple Valley parks and recreation director, said.
Residents can view the concepts and leave comments at https://bit.ly/avparks. They can also contact Carlson at Eric.Carlson@applevalleymn.gov or 952-953-2310.
“We’re hoping that residents go there; they tell us what they like, they tell us what they don’t like,” Carlson said. “Because our goal at the end of October is to, with all the gathered feedback we receive from this phase two, is to turn those two concepts for each location into one concept.”
The city is also hosting in-person and virtual open houses for feedback in October. They are set for:
• Monday, Oct. 3, 6-7 p.m., Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road
• Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7 p.m., Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W.
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022; 3-4 p.m., virtual, (https://meet.goto.com/285082621)
• Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022; 6-7 p.m., virtual (https://meet.goto.com/845172069)
Carlson said the city intends to make the final concept for each location available for public review by late November or early December with the estimated cost and tax impact of each project.
“It’s probably going to add up to very big numbers, somewhere between $50 (million) and $100 million,” he said. “It’ll give residents an opportunity to see what they like, to see what they don’t like, what they feel like they want to consider supporting.”
According to a tentative timeline presented Sept. 8 to the City Council, the city plans to do a statistically accurate survey in February or March of 2023 with results being reviewed in March or April.
City leaders would decide whether a parks bond referendum should be pursued. If the decision is made to go forward the referendum ballot language could be determined in May 2023. A second survey would be done around July or August 2023 to gauge voter support.
If the city continues to move forward with a parks bond referendum after the second survey, the soonest a referendum could appear on a ballot would be Nov. 7, 2023 in the general election, according to the timeline.
The last successful parks bond referendum was in 2007. The $14.4 million referendum funded projects, including the construction of the Senior Center; adding the lazy river and slides at the Aquatic Center; building Quarry Park, replacing playgrounds and making renovations to Redwood Pool. Other park bond referendum attempts were also made in 1971, 1977, 1979, 1986 and 1997, according to the city’s research.
The city has park system assets worth more than $31 million (not including Valleywood Golf Course, two ice arenas and Apple Valley Senior Center). The city parks have been built through park bond referendums and park dedication fees collected from developers. The city uses its general fund to maintain the parks, but there is no dedicated fund for park projects.
Preliminary concept ideas
One option for proposed improvements for the Apple Valley Sports Arena include an expanded lobby area, reconfiguring the existing locker room space and adding locker rooms, adding dehumidification to the rink area. The other option has similar improvement ideas along with adding a dryland training area above the locker room addition, according to the city.
One option for Hayes Arena changes include reorienting the entrance and an enhanced exterior to create a brand for a “campus consistent with Senior Center and Community Center,” according to the city. An expanded lobby area, an addition of locker rooms, updated refrigeration, floor and dasher boards and relocating the refrigeration and Zamboni access are also listed.
The other option for Hayes Arena features a reoriented entrance and enhanced exterior, expanded lobby area, taking out the ice and repurposing the facility for court sports.
One concept for the overall Hayes campus would connect the Community Center to the Senior Center and have an indoor playground, small senior fitness area, wood working shop, an expanded senior coffee lounge with a kitchen and an expanded Community Center lobby and updated meeting rooms. There could also be more on-site parking, outdoor pickleball courts between the Senior Center and Hayes arenas, community, rain or pollinator gardens and the elimination of three ball fields.
The other option would connect the Community Center to the Senior Center with the same indoor improvements as the first option along with adding a full sized indoor field house, the same proposed pickleball courts and gardens. There could also a be four field wheel youth baseball/softball complex that replaces seven existing fields, according to the city.
One option for the Aquatic Center features a wave pool, increased shaded areas, an updated bath house and an enhanced entrance and exterior for a rebranding effort.
A second Aquatic Center option features the same improvements as the first option, except a lap pool would be added instead of the wave pool. The concession is relocated and additional slides and a zipline are also included in this option.
A third Aquatic Center option features a 50-meter pool, more shade areas, updated bath house and the enhanced entrance and exterior, according to the city.
One option for Alimagnet Park includes loop trails, a new playground with rope climbing, a new shelter and restroom building and canoe and kayak storage.
The other Alimagnet Park concept includes loop trails, new nature-based playground, new shelter and restroom building and increasing the disc golf course from 12 to 18 holes (through exploring a partnership with the city of Burnsville).
Farquar Park’s first concept features an improved kayak, canoe and fishing dock, better views of the lake, looped trails, tennis and pickleball courts and new playground, and new shelter and restroom building.
The second Farquar Park concept features the same proposed improvements with the main difference being new playgrounds in multiple locations and better views of the lake not being included.
One option for Kelley Park includes an enlarged state and seating area, basketball court, more on-site or structure parking, an updated interactive water feature, expanded restroom facilities, a new playground, located clock and a small off-leash dog area.
The other Kelley Park option would also have an enlarged stage and seating area, but in a different spot than the first concept and the existing clock would not have to be relocated. It also features the other improvements included in the first concept.
Both concepts for Redwood Park feature an inclusive playground, an interactive splash pad, a new open shelter/restroom, increased on-site parking, multiple playgrounds, a loop trail system and courts for basketball, sand volleyball or pickleball.
One option also includes a pedestrian tunnel going under County Road 42 and a hammock area. The other option also includes a concrete skate park and a pedestrian bridge over County Road 42 with “Welcome to Apple Valley” on it.
