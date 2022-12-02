Peter Matos to devote more time to security business
Peter Matos said a ride along steered him into a law enforcement career.
Matos was working on his associate’s degree and taking general education classes when he had the chance to go for a ride along with a friend who was a Minneapolis Police officer. He said he was hooked after the ride. The “exciting work,” the challenging aspects of it, and the variety officers have in their day appealed to him.
“I knew I wasn’t going to get bored doing that,” he said.
Matos recently retired from a law enforcement career after 31 years, with 27 years at the Apple Valley Police Department. His last day as a police sergeant was Oct. 31.
“I did really enjoy the career, and I had a lot of great experiences and got to work with a lot of great people,” he said.
Matos grew up in Minneapolis. After high school, he earned a two-year degree in law enforcement from Minneapolis Community College. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Metro State University and a master’s degree in human services from Concordia University.
He found law enforcement work in his hometown by starting as a park agent for the Minneapolis Park Police and was later hired by the Minneapolis Police Department. He became a sworn officer in 1991. He spent most of his time working as a patrol officer in the third precinct.
While he was still with Minneapolis, he was hired as a part-time officer with the Metro Transit Police in 1994 and continued to work there part-time until 2010.
Matos said he got burned out working in Minneapolis after four years and became “disenchanted with the anti-police sentiment and the lack of support for law enforcement in Minneapolis.”
He decided to relocate to the south metro and was hired by Apple Valley in 1995. He moved to Lakeville from St. Anthony after getting hired in Apple Valley and still resides there.
Matos said he had many different roles and duties during his years with Apple Valley.
“I spent a good portion of my time in the patrol. However, I was a field training officer and a field training supervisor. I did a stint in investigations. I spent three years on the drug task force,” he said.
He was also a member on the special weapons and tactics team for five years. He was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and was the patrol sergeant.
“I really enjoyed being a patrol supervisor because I got to still go out and be on patrol and deal with people, have contact with people and ... be involved in decision-making and try to kind of mold more the direction of the department in that role,” he said.
Matos said he spent a lot of time developing the department’s use of force program, and it was one his most invested positions with the department.
When asked about how the job has changed over the years, Matos said that technology and the tools used by law enforcement have moved from paper to using more electronic tools. He said public sentiment toward law enforcement has shifted to “point the finger at law enforcement instead of dealing with the fundamental basis of the problems that we have in our society.”
Matos said the last two years were challenging with COVID-19 and the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death. He made the decision to retire about six months ago.
“That was one of the reasons ... why I decided to pull the plug now instead of staying longer. But I also did make it through my full career to my retirement age,” he said.
About seven years ago he began working on a side business called 3D Response Systems. The business offers services to help schools make their buildings safer in the event of an active threat or an active shooting were to happen.
“We have kind of a multi layered system that is unique and new,” he said.
3D Response Systems provides a mental health threat assessment training and installs physical components and protective measures in buildings to increase security.
“We kind of liken it to like a fire suppression system,” Matos said. “You have a buzzer. You have sprinklers; you have all these kinds of things, lights, and audio, and all that kind of stuff.”
Matos said their “bread and butter” has been schools but it’s started branching out into the private sector to work with businesses such as medical health clinics. With his retirement, he will have more time to devote to 3D Response as it expands its client base.
Matos said he will miss the camaraderie with his co-workers and also the positive interactions with the public.
“I got to do a lot of things that I wanted to do,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
