Farmington Rotary Club announced Ramble Jam Country Music Festival will not entertain fans next September due to skyrocketing costs to book talent and compete for fans within the country music festival business.
Ramble Jam Country Music Festival, the annual fundraiser put on by Farmington Rotary Club each September at Dakota County Fairgrounds since 2011, is entirely led and supported by the club and countless volunteers. All festival proceeds supported projects and the club's mission brought thousands to attend the country music festival. The popular event enabled the club to give more than $300,000 each year to local organizations since the festival began.
Organizers said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the reality of the country music festival business is that the cost of talent has skyrocketed and competition for fans has increased to the point where Ramble Jam is no longer sustainable in its current form – it is with heavy hearts that members of Farmington Rotary have decided to pause the event for 2020 and do some thoughtful planning to ensure the future health of the Farmington Rotary Club.”
Farmington Rotary Club is grateful to thousands of fans who fiercely supported the festival and the club from the beginning, along with key partners throughout the nine years.
Rotary Club brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. It connects 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world.
Farmington Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. each Thursday at Bourbon Butcher restaurant in Farmington and prospective members are invited to visit a club meeting. To learn more, go online at farmingtonrotarymn.com or rotary.org.
