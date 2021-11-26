Class to benefit Moms and Neighbors
Some local residents are looking to raise the fundraising “barre” for local nonprofit Moms and Neighbors, which provides financial support to area families in need.
Apple Valley and Farmington Moms on the Run and The Meeting Point in Rosemount are hosting a “Barre without the Barre” fitness class 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at The Meeting Point, 14537 Dodd Blvd., Rosemount.
The class will be led by local Moms on the Run owner Jenna Allerson, who is a certified Barre Above instructor and ACE certified group fitness coach.
Barre classes typically use the horizontal wood bar that’s found in ballet classrooms, but this workout will go without, as it plans to run participants through a workout that incorporates elements of yoga, ballet and Pilates.
The class, which has capacity for 50, is free, but participants are asked to donate gift cards that can be provided to Moms and Neighbors.
The idea to hold an event to benefit the nonprofit originated in 2019 when a similar benefit was held.
Allerson and The Meeting Point owner Anastasia Maier said they wanted to find a way to help this wonderful charity and felt called to donate their time and resources to help the local community.
“Moms and Neighbors has made a tremendous impact for local families in the area over the years, and the organization is completely run by volunteers,” Allerson said.
She said there is a substantial need in the community.
Maier said one vision of The Meeting Point was to have events that make a positive difference in the lives of others.
They hope this year’s event will be even bigger and raise $1,000. The 2019 event raised $600.
The gift cards will be given to families that have been identified by the school counselors.
Moms and Neighbors partners with the schools to ensure the donations can be done privately and with dignity.
Participants can donate grocery, gas or general merchandise gift cards.
Donations, which are tax deductible, can also be made online at mnkindness.org in case one cannot attend the event.
Participants will have the opportunity to win a prize pack created from donations from several area small businesses. Beverages and snacks will be served.
Registration is at www.momsontherun.com/applevalley.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.