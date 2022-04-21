Apple Valley’s Quarry Park will be getting another automated external defibrillator thanks to a donation from the Eastview Soccer Club.
The City Council approved the donation on April 13. The club is donating one AED unit that will be contained in a “smart cabinet” at the park, making it available to the public.
Under the agreement with the soccer club, the city is responsible for maintaining and replacing the unit at an annual cost estimated at $600. The club will pay for the installation and electrical connection, in addition to donating the AED smart cabinet unit. The club also partnered with Play for Patrick Foundation on the project, according to the city.
Mary Coleman of the Eastview Soccer Club said the club’s goal is to get an AED unit located within a 60-second distance of soccer fields around the city.
Statistics presented by city staff during the April 13 meeting indicate that 90% of cardiac arrest victims who get an AED shock within one minute will survive, and cardiac arrest accounts for 20% of all deaths in Minnesota. Student athletes survive 10% of cardiac arrests but survival rates improve to 41% to 74% after getting an AED shock within three to five minutes.
“Dakota County’s communications center had said on record ... we’ve had four heart-related incidents in a 12-year period,” Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said of Apple Valley parks.
AEDs are also found at the Apple Valley Senior Center; Valleywood Golf Course clubhouse and maintenance; Apple Valley Community Center’s front desk and hallway; Johnny Cake Ridge Park East; Johnny Cake Activity Center; Apple Valley Sports Arena; Hayes Arena; Apple Valley Aquatic Center; Redwood Park and inside of a building at Quarry. All police patrol vehicles and all fire department vehicles also contain AEDs.
