Authors include Apple Valley resident, Lakeville grad
Apple Valley resident and communications professional Brant Skogrand has co-authored his fourth book to help “demystify media relations” for entrepreneurs.
The new book, “Promoting Your Business: How to Harness the Power of Media Relations and Influencer Marketing” is available on Amazon.com. The Kindle version of the book is available for free in the Kindle Store from Jan. 2-6, according to a news release.
The book was written by Skogrand, Kate Makowski and Aliki Vrohidis.
“In the book, we provide straightforward, practical advice that entrepreneurs can immediately put to use to promote their organizations and contribute to achieving business goals,” Skogrand said. “The book is an excellent fit for people who are new to public relations or are considering the value of media relations and influencer marketing as part of their overall marketing strategy.”
Skogrand, an Apple Valley resident since 1996, is assistant news editor at the University of St. Thomas and chief communications officer of Skogrand PR Solutions, a public relations, social media and search engine optimization firm. He’s also written the books “Maynard’s Memories,” “19 Tips for Successful Public Relations” and “From Fringe Party to Serious Contender.”
“Promoting Your Business” is the first book Makowski and Vrohidis have written.
Makowski, a Minneapolis resident, is a 2013 graduate of Lakeville North High School who has worked in newsletter editing, content planning, social media strategy and digital ads.
Vrohidis, a Woodbury resident, is employed with Andersen Corp. as a public relations specialist. She has experience with building company reputation, expanding brand awareness and supporting business initiatives through media relations, influencer engagement and content development, the release said.
Skogrand responded to questions from the newspaper about the book and his collaboration with Makowski and Vrohidis.
Where did the idea come from for you to collaborate on this book with Kate and Aliki?
Kate and Aliki were Skogrand PR Solutions interns. As public relations may be the most misunderstood marketing discipline, we initially set out to educate organizations on how to understand and use public relations to achieve business objectives. Along the way, Aliki joined Andersen Corporation, where part of her role includes influencer marketing. We knew that organizations also were unsure about how to work with influencers, so influencer marketing best practices became a significant part of the book as well.
When did you all begin working on it and when was it competed?
We started working on the book in 2017, and it went live on Amazon in November.
How did each person contribute?
While I wrote most of the book, Kate wrote the chapters on when to do media relations. Aliki wrote most of the influencer marketing chapters and some of the media relations chapters.
What is your favorite line or part of the book?
My favorite part of the book is the section titled “Let’s Hear from the Journalists and Influencers.” That section includes Q&As with actual journalists and influencers. When deciding how to effectively approach media relations and influencer marketing, there’s nothing better than hearing straight from the people you want to connect with on the best ways to work with them.
What do you hope your readers will take from it?
I hope that readers will gain a better understanding of public relations, and specifically media relations and influencer marketing. I am passionate about PR and the results it can deliver for organizations, and I hope that readers will apply the practical insights to make a difference in their organizations.
Is there anything else you want to add?
Public relations should be a component of your organization’s marketing strategy. When implemented appropriately, it can make a tremendous difference in achieving business results.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
