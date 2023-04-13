Public invited to Spring Food Truck event on May 19 Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to a Spring Food Truck event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Stelzel Fields in Empire, 19200 Centerfield Court.Farmington and Empire parks and recreation commissions are teaming up to plan the event.“Thank you to the parks and recreation commissions of both cities for organizing and hosting this event,” Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid said.Food trucks in attendance will be BD Sammies, Beateats, Blue Loon, DND Goodies, El Jefe, Faith Church Root Beer Stand, Griddle on The Go, and Pretty Great Cheesecake.Find more information at FarmingtonMN.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Empire Spring Food Truck Event Bd Sammies Beateats Blue Loon Dnd Goodies El Jefe Faith Church Root Beer Stand Griddle On The Go Pretty Great Cheesecake Farmington Parks Commission Empire Parks Commission Food Trucks Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota closes main building, consolidates real estate footprint Coaches leave Eastview boys basketball on solid footing Official from Burnsville’s early days turns 100 Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale marks 20th year Farmington neighborhood fights loud trains idling E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 7, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 7, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 7, 2023 0
