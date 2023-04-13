Public invited to Empty Bowls fundraiser on April 29 Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to the 14th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan.A suggested $30 donation or $15 for children includes an empty handcrafted bowl and a meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants.Participants leave with an empty, hand-crafted bowl as a reminder of those who are hungry in the community.Buy tickets at theopendoorpantry.org/empty-bowls. Tickets go up $5 on the day of the event.The presenting sponsor is Genisys Credit Union. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Empty Bowls Faithful Shepherd Catholic School Genisys Credit Union Open Door Pantry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota closes main building, consolidates real estate footprint Coaches leave Eastview boys basketball on solid footing Official from Burnsville’s early days turns 100 Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale marks 20th year Farmington neighborhood fights loud trains idling E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 7, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 7, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 7, 2023 0
