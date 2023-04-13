Empty Bowls 2023 fundraiser is April 29
Submitted graphic

The public is invited to the 14th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School in Eagan.

A suggested $30 donation or $15 for children includes an empty handcrafted bowl and a meal of soup and bread donated by local restaurants.

Tags

Load comments