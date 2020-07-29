The Apple Valley City Council has tabled final approvals for a proposed townhome development until concerns brought up by the developer can be ironed out with city staff and the landowner.
The council heard about the plans for The Shores, a 101-unit townhome development planned on 9.9 acres of reclaimed mining land south of County Road 42. Access to the site will be served by private streets. One of the streets will intersect with 157th Street West in the southwest corner of the site and Johnny Cake Ridge Road in the northwest corner, according to the city.
The plans proposed by Pulte Homes call for constructing 14 four-unit, three five-unit and five six-unit townhouse buildings. The project would be developed in two phases with building the east 45 units in the first phase and the remaining 56 units in the second phase. Internal sidewalks with connections to paths or sidewalks adjacent to the future Johnny Cake is proposed. Also planned is a 12-foot wide trail along the east edge of the property that will connect to an existing trail on 157th Street West.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said city staff was recommending that the council take the following actions for the project:
• Adopt an ordinance rezoning 9.9 acres from sand and gravel to medium density residential
• Adopt a resolutions approving The Shores subdivision preliminary plat and a conditional use permit to allow for the townhome construction.
• Adopt a resolution authorizing the conveyance of 9.9 acres of land at the northwest corner of 157th Street West and Johnny Cake Ridge Road.
• Approve an agreement with Pulte Homes for the private installation of public infrastructure.
Paul Heuer of Pulte Homes said the company had a few concerns with two conditions it would be expected to meet for the project.
One condition says the application is responsible for grading, construction and dedication of a regional storm water pond facility. Heuer said Pulte is concerned that the condition seems to indicate that the company is responsible for a stormwater pond that isn’t located on its property and will serve other properties.
“That puts us a really difficult situation of relying on others at some point in time to do work that’s really unrelated to our property,” he said, adding Pulte has no issue constructing ponds for its property. It’s asking for the proposed pond to relate to its project.
City Engineer Brandon Anderson said the regional pond is not on Pulte’s property but it functions wholly with all of the properties.
Liza Robson of Rockport LLC, the land owner, said the company has every intention of building the whole pond and grading the commercial site all at once. She suggested coming up with a ponding agreement so all parties can be on the same page.
Heuer said Pulte also is concerned about the company being responsible to pay for the design work and construction of Johnny Cake Ridge Road north to 155th Street. He added the company has no problem paying its fair share for roadways, but its understanding is that three different parties would be responsible for paying the costs to construct Johnny Cake.
“The language could interpreted as 100 percent of that cost not just up to our development but all the way up to 155th Street. I think it’s just a little bit of loose language that needs to be tightened up,” he said.
After discussion, the council voted to table the project.
“This is really an exciting project that needs to start with enthusiasm and having us all have a meeting of the minds,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.