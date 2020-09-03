Residents concerned about traffic, size of the project
The Apple Valley City Council has tabled a proposed senior cooperative housing development in northeastern Apple Valley.
The council heard about the proposed Applewood Pointe of Apple Valley development on Aug. 27. The plans call for constructing a three- to four-story, 98-unit senior cooperative building, with a maximum height of 56 feet on a 7.9-acre lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pilot Knob Road and McAndrews Road. The project has been tabled until the council’s next meeting on Sept. 10.
The project applicant, United Properties, is seeking a rezoning of the 10.9 acre site at 12444 Pilot Knob Road from multi-family residential, six to 12 units per acre to planned development along with other approvals. A single family home and three out buildings are currently on the property.
United is also proposing to construct villa townhomes on the site as part of a separate project.
Access to the property would be through a 26-foot-wide private street that will intersect with McAndrews Road on the south and Pilot Knob Road to the west.
Alex Hall of United Properties said Applewood Pointe is one of three senior housing products offered by the company. There are 15 existing locations, including Eagan, around the metro area and four more locations, including Apple Valley, are planned.
According to Hall, senior housing developments like Applewood Pointe are needed because the senior population is projected to grow over the next 20-25 years. Apple Valley has received the highest amount of interest of any of the other Applewood sites.
“We’ve got probably in excess of 75 individuals within this primary market area, including many, many residents from Apple Valley, who are basically in line here, and they’re very interested in buying a home and moving into this community. So the demand is certainly there,” Hall said.
The project has received resistance from people living in neighboring residential developments south of the property. Seven people addressed the council in person and through virtual means during the meeting. Some expressed concerns about traffic issues including the speed limit on McAndrews, increased traffic in the area brought by the development and the need for people traveling south on Pilot Knob to have to make a U-turn to access the property. Some also said they believed the development was too big for the site and were concerned about increased noise and light.
City Engineer Brandon Anderson said the project applicant hired a consultant to conduct a traffic study and the study was reviewed by the city’s consultant and city staff. Generally, the study concluded that the senior housing development would produce fewer trips per day than other types of developments such as an apartment complex.
Others noted that the development would not be as close to shopping and other amenities as other senior housing in town.
“If it were downtown, where it’s walkable, that’s a much better location for this sort of project. And if it were walkable, I wouldn’t object,” said Ian Ellis, of Apple Valley. “But I think the U-turns and the lack of walkability are fatal flaws.”
Burnsville resident Rita Ulrich said her parents Erwin and Irma Ulrich purchased the property and other land (now the area of Valleywood Golf Course) as a farm in 1949. They chose to remain on the existing site until their deaths and Rita lived there from 2000 to 2018.
“This, I believe, is the best project that you’re going to see on this property,” she said.
Some council members said they believe the project could be successful, but they still have reservations about it.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said she would like to see the senior cooperative building scaled back from four stories to three and asked Hall if United Properties would consider it. Hall said it’s not something the company wants to do, because fewer units means the price of the homes will have to go up. He added he is willing to have a conversation about it with the city and the residential neighbors so there’s more agreement with the project.
Council Member Clint Hooppaw said he was struggling with the decision because the city has some control over what conditions the developer has to meet in this project because it’s a planned development. City Attorney Mike Dougherty noted if the council turns down the Applewood project, another developer could put in an apartment complex or some other appropriate use without input from the Planning Commission or City Council as long as the project met city codes. In that case the council would only be approving a plat.
“It’s a high scale project just before us that’s too large in my opinion, for the area. But if we reject it, somebody comes in tomorrow with an apartment building, we have no say,” she said, adding that she wants to make sure the neighbors understand that side of it if the council denies the Applewood project.
The council asked Hall if he’s willing to have a discussion with some of the neighborhood residents before a decision is made by the council. Hall said he would and some of the residents also expressed an interest in it.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.