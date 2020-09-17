Neighboring residents planned to meet with developer
A proposed senior cooperative housing development in northeastern Apple Valley was tabled a second time by the City Council Sept. 10 at the request of the project applicant.
Alex Hall of United Properties, the developer for the proposed Applewood Pointe, said Sept. 14 it’s likely the company will request at the Sept. 24 City Council meeting that the project be tabled until the first City Council meeting in October.
“I don’t want to rush it,” he said. “The city asked us to get together with the (residential) neighbors and report back. We want to do that in a productive way.”
The development plans call for constructing a three- to four-story, 98-unit senior cooperative building, with a maximum height of 56 feet on a 7.9-acre lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of Pilot Knob Road and McAndrews Road.
United Properties, is seeking a rezoning of the 10.9-acre site at 12444 Pilot Knob Road from multi-family residential, six to 12 units per acre to planned development along with other approvals. A single family home and three out buildings are currently on the property.
United is also proposing to construct villa townhomes on the site as part of a separate project.
Access to the property would be through a 26-foot-wide private street that will intersect with McAndrews Road on the south and Pilot Knob Road to the west.
The council initially tabled the proposed project Aug. 27 after residents expressed concerns about traffic issues, the size of the development for the site and increased noise and light. The City Council asked United Properties to have a conversation with some neighborhood residents before a decision is made.
Apple Valley resident Steve Barnier lives on Durham Way, south of the proposed development, and spoke at the Aug. 27 meeting. He said Monday he and four to five other neighbors planned to meet with United Properties representatives on Sept. 15 to go over the plans and have a dialogue.
Barnier said they spoke with over 20 households in the area to get a consensus of what the residents were hoping to see and their concerns with the project. He added many realize that the developer can’t directly address the traffic concerns because McAndrews and Pilot Knob are county roads and the access decisions are made by the county. However, they still want to see if there are ways to lessen the number of people using the neighborhood as a pass through to access the site. He added people have said children have nearly been hit getting off school buses.
They also hope to see some changes for items like the noise and light concerns, Barnier said.
“I hope they’re kind of willing to work with us. We’re hoping for the best,” he said.
Hall said what United Properties is proposing falls within the current zoning guidelines. He said the company is open to making changes to the site plan for landscaping to address noise and light. However, the company is more reluctant to scale back on the number of units or the height of the cooperative building because it drives up the cost of the homes for buyers, he added.
The response to the proposed development has been positive too, Hall said. As of Sept. 14, the company has received 89 reservations for this community.
“That indicates a very strong interest and a very strong demand for co-op housing,” he said.
