Project helps senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic
While managing a senior living apartment complex, Samantha Geyer has seen how the COVID-19 outbreak has caused fear, stress and anxiety for some of her residents. But she has also seen COVID-19 bring out other responses in people – generosity, kindness and encouragement.
Geyer is the community manager of the Legends of Apple Valley, a 163-unit apartment complex where at least one resident in each unit has to be age 55 or up and every other person living with them has to be at least 18 years old. Nearly 300 people live there.
Since late March, Geyer and her staff, maintenance technician Tim Pineda and Assistant Manager Malia Esber-Gordon have been running an internal food pantry for Legends of Apple Valley residents out of a vacant three-bedroom apartment unit.
The temporary pantry is giving people the ability to get essential food items and hygiene or paper products without having to leave their homes. Many Legends residents may not have easy access to those items because of underlying health conditions, lack of transportation or not having family or friends living nearby who can help. Others are nervous about leaving their homes to go shopping during the pandemic, Geyer said.
Geyer said she saw a need and decided to act.
“Because of opening this free food pantry in our property, our residents, whose dignity and or lack of independence that may have been in the way of figuring out how to get a few grocery items, don’t have to stress anymore,” she said.
Close to home
Before working for Dominium, the company that manages Legends of Apple Valley, Geyer was already familiar with Apple Valley and the surrounding area. Her parents still live in Apple Valley and she’s a 2009 graduate of Eastview High School. She now lives in New Prague.
Geyer said during the earlier stages of the pandemic in Minnesota, she heard about concerns from many of her senior residents about leaving their homes. She got the idea to ask for donations of food, paper products and other items so they could be made available at the apartment complex.
She put up Facebook posts on her personal page and a New Prague community group asking for help from friends, family and community members March 23.
“I posted it around 6 p.m. and by 8:30 (p.m.) I had over 200 messages on my phone. I didn’t realize I would get so much,” she said.
As soon as the next day, she started receiving donations, which were immediately stored in the empty apartment. She’s also using refrigerator space in the complex’s community room.
They’ve gotten many donations from individuals throughout Dakota County including places like Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Lakeville and as far away as New Prague. Businesses and organizations such as Kwik Trip, River Valley Church, Berean Baptist Church, Calvary Church, Hy-Vee, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery and Applebee’s have also contributed to the effort.
“We hand wrote over 100 thank you cards the first week, and gave them all out within the first two days. Because of all those who have donated, we have been able to provide for our residents. We can’t thank them enough, and we’ll continue to thank them again and again,” Geyer said.
Distribution
Residents were notified of the internal pantry the same week the donations came in and some started receiving items March 25.
At first, Geyer and her staff were handling everything from inventorying their supplies to delivering items. Legends residents Deb and David Bailey saw how busy they had become and offered to lend a hand, Geyer said.
Geyer said the pantry items are delivered to residents on a first-come, first-served basis with no contact. Once or twice a week, an inventory is taken and a notice is sent door-to-door of what’s available in the pantry at that time. Residents who would like something can contact the staff. The requested items are taken from the pantry and delivered.
The Baileys help with the deliveries by placing items outside the door, knocking and leaving. They only know the apartment number where each delivery is to go, so confidentiality is maintained, Geyer said.
“Our food pantry here is free for residents. There is no cost to call our staff and ask for food items and essential items,” she said.
Geyer said at the beginning, some residents “caught wind” of their efforts and expressed their gratitude to the staff. It’s been an overwhelming and positive experience that’s made them feel like they’re doing a good job.
“This COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many people. However, we continue to come to work, be happy, smile and provide reassurance and validation the best we can with our seniors,” she said. “Often times, people forget we are working in these residents’ home. Our office and work environment is home to these residents, so this hits home for us.”
Geyer said they intend to keep the pantry going for as long as possible but the residents understand it’s a temporary resource.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
