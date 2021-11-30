U.S. President Joe Biden made one stop in Minnesota Tuesday to speak at an invitation-only audience at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Biden touted details of the recent bipartisan Build Back Better bill that passed both houses of Congress and is designed to offer states federal funding that will lead to better jobs, educational training, and infrastructure funds to build roads, bridges and invest in broadband internet for rural areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.