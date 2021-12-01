He says DCTC is integral piece of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Dakota County Technical College student Sarah Riviere-Herzan said during President Joe Biden’s visit to the Rosemount school she plans to open her own construction vehicle repair company and hire an all-female staff.
Her entrepreneurial dream was met with applause from the local officials and guests invited to the White House’s event to tout the recently passed $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Riviere-Herzan, who grew up in Eden Prairie and graduated from Minnetonka High School, enrolled this year in the college’s heavy construction equipment program, one of the many course areas that Biden says will turn out graduates to fill the millions of jobs created by the bill and the Build Back Framework.
“I want to serve as an example for other women that we can serve in the trades,” Riviere-Herzan said.
Riviere-Herzan, who served 13 months with the U.S. military in Kuwait repairing large vehicles, praised the educational opportunities DCTC has provided her, including an internship at construction vehicle manufacturer Caterpillar.
Turning dreams like this into reality is what Biden says will be possible under the bill’s historic investment.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, who spoke during the event, said the long-overdue legislation, which passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support in November, will create millions of good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced, create strong and sustainable economic growth and rebuild Minnesota’s crumbling roads and aging bridges.
“My hope is that today our young folks and will see this story and it will help us promote the trades as wonderful choice,” Craig said.
She said before the event that the college was selected because of its many programs designed to train and prepare the next generation of workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by bill.
She said DCTC is special for her, as her son took courses through its program for high school students. She also said another son received a technical education as a machinist and his career is fantastic.
Biden said that Craig has been an advocate of the college since it connects graduates to job opportunities.
“We show how these investments change lives and change them for the better,” Biden said. “Schools like DCTC are going to do just that.”
She said the bill will also shore up the national supply chain to bring down the cost of living for hardworking Americans.
“Today’s event demonstrates that we’re working tirelessly to make good on our promises, and that we’re committed to working on a bipartisan basis to get it done,” she said in a statement.
The bill was supported by 19 Senate and 13 House Republicans.
The technical college also has enjoyed bipartisan support in Dakota County and beyond. It has been viewed as providing a quality education at a fraction of the price of most four-year institutions and places graduates in good-paying, high-demand careers.
Among the DCTC programs geared to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are those in construction, manufacturing, transportation technology and other tech fields. DCTC has fired up new programs in construction management, industrial engineering technician and transportation management to meet the demand.
“Thanks for showing us what the future looks like,” Gov. Tim Walz said of DCTC.
“I’m proud to highlight the work we are doing at Dakota County Technical College,” said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, noting the economic challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created. “You are looking at the answer right here. The education of these talented and diverse students will get us out of it.”
In a statement, Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said Minnesota is set to receive the following from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
- $4.5 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
- More than $818 million over five years to improve public transportation options.
- $100 million to help provide broadband coverage, including access to the at least 83,000 Minnesotans who currently lack it.
- More than 1 million or 18.9% of Minnesotans will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
- $680 million over five years to improve water infrastructure.
Biden said that we know about the infrastructure problems in America and Minnesota, referencing the Aug. 1, 2007, Interstate 35W bridge collapse in Minneapolis.
“It is time for action,” Biden said.
He said the bill will continue the work to improve the nation’s infrastructure, citing examples like Saturday’s opening of the Orange Line bus rapid transit from Burnsville to Minneapolis and a water treatment plant in Coates.
