Summer Community Education programming exceeded 2019 numbers
Preliminary District 196 enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year indicate an increase that brings the total enrollment to a higher figure than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials also say students and other community members had a busy summer of learning with Community Education programming exceeding 2019 numbers.
Officials told the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board on Sept. 13 the preliminary numbers indicate enrollment went up by around 300 students to bring the total to about 29,700. Broken down in further detail, the preliminary numbers include:
• 800 students in early childhood programs;
• nearly 12,500 K-5 students;
• more than 6,600 middle school and nearly 9,800 high school students.
The district launched its new 196Online virtual K-12 school and it’s serving just over 600 students, according to the presentation.
Director of Elementary Education Sally Soliday said the district expanded its kindergarten preparation and transition program to all families this school year after it had previously been offered as an optional Community Education program during the summer. Kindergarten transition days were added to the school calendar and held for a half day Aug. 30 and 31. Students were able to explore their school building, meet staff and learn what to expect during their school day without the other grade levels being present.
“With our program improvements over 1,900 students attended kindergarten transition days, compared to approximately 600 in 2019. Teachers and families have shared that this new program was a positive experience for that kindergarten class of 2034,” Soliday said.
Community Education Director Khia Brown said more than 80 percent of opportunities provided to all ages were full and that programming served nearly 19,000 people during the summer months. This included 700 enrichment classes that garnered more than 10,000 registrations for children. Secondary level summer programming enabled high school students to make up more than 2,500 credits combined.
Over 1,000 classes and activities will be offered in the coming months. Some of the popular classes include fitness courses, Bob Ross method of painting and cooking. Bowling leagues are also starting for adults with disabilities with over 100 registered.
Adult basic education started last week with over 300 adults participating to learn English, work on their GED or high school diploma. During last school year, 80 students in the diploma program earned 159 credits, Brown said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.