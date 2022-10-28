Chain specializes in New Orleans-style fried chicken
Apple Valley may get another restaurant specializing in fried chicken if the project receives all of the final city approvals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission reviewed plans related to a Popeyes restaurant proposed for construction in Apple Valley Square off Cedar Avenue and held a public hearing on Oct. 19. No members of the public offered comments.
The Planning Commission did not take action on the item, which is its normal policy when a public hearing takes place.
Apple Valley Minnesota Realty LLC is seeking approval to construct a 2,347-square-foot Popeyes restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd Street West, which is in front of the Aldi grocery store and Burlington retail store.
“In 2018, the Planning Commission and City Council approved a subdivision of preliminary plat of the site, but it did not include a Class II restaurant. In addition, the preliminary plat was brought forward with the final plat was never filed,” said Alex Sharpe, Apple Valley planning and economic development specialist. “After one year preliminary plats are invalid if the final plat is not brought forward. The applicant had to begin again with a new applicant and this time, it was Popeye’s with the drive-thru.”
According to Popeyes website, Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened the first Popeyes restaurant in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, and the first franchise restaurant opened in Louisiana in 1976. Today, the chain has over 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world. Minnesota has 17 locations. The site says Popeyes offers “a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.”
Sharpe said the site is guided for commercial and zoned as retail business. Class II restaurants are a listed conditional use within retail business zones, which means they are allowed with conditions to mitigating negative effects.
The plans call for primary access to the site being off 153rd Street West and a shared drive on Cedar Avenue to the north.
“No direct access to Cedar (Avenue) is permitted and no new access points are proposed as part of this development. Popeyes is primarily a drive-through window service restaurant and by code does not generate a need for significant parking. A bicycle rack shall be provided near the main entrance to the Popeyes facility but shall not impede pedestrian traffic,” according to the Oct. 19 city report.
The plans also indicate that new landscape islands would be installed, which would help channel traffic and reduce speed in the lot, the city said. The applicant is seeking a 75 parking stall variance for the existing Aldi/Burlington parking lot.
“The site currently has 405 parking spaces where code requires 397 spaces for the existing tenants and unused area in the Burlington store. The proposed plans reduce the site parking to 304 parking spaces,” the city report states.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
